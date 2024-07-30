Arizona sergeant rescues baby eagle trapped under his patrol vehicle

A baby eagle that was separated from its family is now safe after wandering under a sergeant's patrol vehicle.

Officials with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office in Kingman, Arizona, shared news of the successful rescue of the little bird on Facebook along with photos and videos.

"Sergeant Giralde was working an off-duty road construction detail when the construction workers noticed a large bird had landed under his patrol vehicle. The creature appeared to be in distress and acting strangely," the post said.

COLORADO DEPUTIES REMOVE 600-POUND MOOSE FROM RESIDENT'S YARD

Adult eagles can measure from 30-to-40 inches with a 7-to-8-foot wingspan and weigh between 8 and 14 pounds, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Video of the rescue shows the sergeant, along with another officer, cautiously placing a towel over the feathery creature.

They slowly placed the eagle in the back of the car to cool off from the Arizona heat.

On July 11th, Sergeant Giralde was working an off-duty road construction detail when the construction workers noticed a... Posted by Mohave County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 23, 2024

An eagle's "distinctive white head and tail feathers appear when the eagles mature at 4 or 5 years old," according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Photos show the eagle curiously sitting up in the back of the car.

FIREFIGHTERS CARRY 160-POUND DOG DOWN OREGON MOUNTAIN AFTER PUP IS INJURED ON TRAIL

"Sergeant Giralde called the Arizona Raptor Center to pick up the animal, who told him that the bird appeared to be a juvenile eagle that had become separated from its parents. They estimated that the eagle probably wouldn't have survived if not for Sergeant Giralde's actions," the post said.

"We hope our new feathery friend makes a full recovery and want to send our thanks to the Arizona Raptor Center for taking care of him," Mohave County Sheriff's Office officials said in the post.

Arizona Raptor Center helps aid injured birds of prey and teach hunting techniques so they are able to safely be released back into the wild, according to the nonprofit's website.

Social media users took to Facebook to comment about the rescue.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle .

"Beautiful Eagle. Good job Sergeant," one man wrote.

A woman joked, "a real jailbird."

"What a blessing to be chosen to save the eagle." another women commented.

One man said, "Let’s hear a big hooray for law-enforcement they’re all heroes."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In March, a bald eagle was rescued after being trapped in the front grille of an SUV in Maryland.

Animal control worked in coordination with the Calvert County Sheriff's Office to safely retrieve and release the bird back into its natural habitat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Raptor Center for additional comment.

Fox News Digital's Pilar Arias contributed to this report.