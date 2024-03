Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) uncovered more than a half-ton of "illegal fish" last week.

In a press release published on Wednesday, the Coast Guard announced that it seized around 1,250 pounds of illegally-caught fish in waters off of southern Texas on Mar. 5.

Boat crews located and detained 19 Mexican fishermen who were angling aboard four different lanchas. The Coast Guard explained that the lanchas were located north of the U.S. maritime boundary line.

Lanchas are a type of boat used by Mexican fishermen. The Coast Guard describes the craft as "approximately 20-30 feet long with a low profile, an outboard motor, and is capable of traveling at speeds exceeding 30 mph."

"After interdicting the lanchas, Coast Guard personnel seized 220 pounds of red snapper in addition to fishing gear and high flyers on board the vessels," the Coast Guard's press release explained.

"Coast Guard crews detained the Mexican fishermen, brought them ashore and transferred the crews to CBP personnel for further processing."

A total of 1,250 pounds of fish were confiscated by authorities. The Coast Guard and CBP were assisted by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Texas Game Wardens.

"Combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing is crucial to safeguarding our valuable resources and protecting the delicate marine environment," Chief Petty Officer Glenn Jimenez, who serves as a command duty officer at Sector Corpus Christi, said in a statement.

"We will continue to collaborate closely with our local, state, federal and international partners to ensure the sustainability of our waters and put a stop to these illicit activities."

U.S. authorities are wary of seeing lanchas in American waters, as another type of illegal activity often occurs in them: narcotics smuggling.

"Lanchas are frequently used to transport illegal narcotics to the U.S. and illegally caught fish in the United States’ Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S./Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico," the Coast Guard said.

In January, the Coast Guard encountered three suspects who were allegedly caught illegally fishing in waters off of southern Texas. They seized 350 pounds of fish from the suspects.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Coast Guard for comment.