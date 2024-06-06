Expand / Collapse search
Digging History

Ancient artifacts uncovered in 10-foot well on outskirts of major city

Ostia Antica is an ancient harbor city about a 45-minute train ride from Rome

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Archaeologists in Italy have unearthed artifacts buried deep in a well for nearly 2,000 years on the outskirts of Rome. 

Italy’s Ministry of Culture said the roughly 10-foot-deep well in the ancient Roman city of Ostia Antica was excavated as part of a restoration project. 

"Ostia Antica is a marvel. It represents one of the most important archaeological sites in our nation, within which there are great values. And, above all, there is a great history, the history of Ancient Rome," said Italy’s Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano. 

Ostia Antica is a harbor city about a 45-minute train ride from Rome. 

ARCHAEOLOGISTS SURPRISED BY ‘INTRIGUING’ ART DRAWN BY CHRISTIAN PILGRIMS 1,500 YEARS AGO

  • Man going down into the well
    Image 1 of 3

    An archaeologist lowers into the well to uncover ancient artifacts.  (Italy's Ministry of Culture)

  • Italian artifacts
    Image 2 of 3

    The well in which the artifacts were discovered sat near the Temple of Hercules.  (Italy's Ministry of Culture)

  • Ancient Roman artifacts on display
    Image 3 of 3

    The artifacts were about 1,800 years old.  (Italy's Ministry of Culture)

Photos released by the Ministry of Culture show a worker at the excavation site being lowered into the ancient well. Workers sorted through the muck and mud, uncovering dozens of artifacts nearly 2,000 years old. 

Sangiuliano said the artifacts date from the end of the first century to 200 A.D. Many were well-preserved because they were encased in oxygen-poor mud. 

Pieces of what is believed to be an ancient tube

Ancient artifacts that appeared to have been part of a tube.  (Italy's Ministry of Culture)

The objects included ceramics, lamps, fragments of glass containers and marble, as well as burnt animal bones, indicating some kind of sacred ritual or sacrifice within the archaeological area. 

An ancient artifact found in a Roman well

One of the many artifacts recovered from the well.  (Italy's Ministry of Culture)

One of the most notable objects found was a carved wooden object in the shape of a funnel or chalice, though its function is not clear. 

The well is located near a temple complex built around 300 B.C. The complex is dominated by the Temple of Hercules and other cult buildings. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 