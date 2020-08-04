Expand / Collapse search
Amazon removes shoe with racial slur in product description

Epitaph was used to describe the product's color

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Amazon removed a shoe from its site that allegedly contained a racial slur in its description.

A product from a British shoe company listed on Amazon appeared to use the N-word in its product color description, a tweet showed. The listing has since been taken down.

The listing has since been taken down. (Amazon)

U.K. Labor Party official David Lammy, who discovered the shoes while online shopping, posted on Twitter demanding Amazon remove it from the site.

In a screenshot of the item, the shoe reportedly is listed as “RINCO Formal Oxford For Men Pull On Style Lace Up Upper Material Genuine Leather Rubber Sole Are Easy To Wear Non-Slip,” however when referring to the color, it reads “(Color: N----- Brown, Size: 5 UK).”

According to Lammy, the offensive item had been on the website since March.

Those on Twitter backed the official in calling for its removal.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Amazon confirmed the product was removed from the website.

"All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. The product in question is no longer available," the statement read.

This is not the first time a controversial item has appeared on the Amazon’s website.

Recently, the site came under fire for shirts showing Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck.

