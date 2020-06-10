Amazon investigating third-party sellers over shirts showing Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck

Amazon says the company is currently investigating third-party sellers who are violated its product policies by offering shirts featuring photos of Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck.

The company’s statement comes in response to a t-shirt that was reportedly flagged by an Amazon employee who “questioned how tasteful such an item of clothing was,” according to the BBC. A photo of the item’s listing page also shows what appears to be a child modeling the black t-shirt, the front of which features the disturbing image of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

Amazon has since removed this specific item from sale, the company confirmed in a statement to the BBC. However, similar shirts featuring the same image, as well as artists’ renderings of the same image, were still available for purchase from other third-party vendors as of Wednesday morning.

Products depicting any type of crime scene, meanwhile, are currently prohibited by Amazon’s “category, product and listing restrictions” for sellers — a fact outlined in the very first sentence of the company’s policy on restricted items.

“To maintain a safe and trustworthy shopping experience, certain products cannot be listed or sold on Amazon or may be subject to additional requirements because they have legal or regulatory restrictions (for example, illegal drugs) or violate other Amazon policies (for example, crime scene photos),” reads the webpage.

In response to the BBC’s report, Amazon further explained that sellers caught violating their policies may be removed from the platform entirely.

"All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account,” Amazon told the outlet.

A representative for Amazon was not immediately available to offer further comment on other sellers’ similar items.

In the past, Amazon has also removed other controversial items that were originally listed by third-party sellers, including Christmas ornaments featuring images of the Auschwitz death camp, or blueprints for 3D-printed weapons.