Amazon Prime Day: From treadmills to tents, get hundreds off these fitness and outdoor items

Workout or get into nature with these Prime Day finds

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Get the exercise you need, or just relax outside with these Amazon finds. 

Have you been meaning to get into shape, but don’t have the right equipment? Well, Amazon Prime Day is one of the best days of the year to take the leap and buy all your fitness and outdoor necessities.

Our list of Amazon’s top fitness and outdoor essentials has everything you need to turn your home into a gym, workout outside or just relax in the great outdoors. From treadmills to tents to workout clothes, there’s something on this list for every fitness or outdoor enthusiast.

Get these items shipped to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today. 

Exercise

Camping

Outdoor clothing

Outdoor furniture

Exercise

Under desk treadmill: on sale for $149.99

Original price: $189.98

Add a treadmill under your desk for an at-work workout. 

Working out while you work helps you stay more alert and keeps you healthy. The compact UREVO walking pad is small enough to fit under most standing desks and has a 242 lb. weight limit.

Twist stair stepper: on sale for $66.48

Original price: $109.99

A stair stepper works out your legs and ab muscles. 

Using the Sunny Health & Fitness stair stepper is an easy, effective way to get in your daily steps. This stepping machine comes with handlebars for easy balance and a more vigorous workout.

Cycling stationary bike: on sale for $574.44

Original price: $799.99

Bike ride while you watch your favorite shows. 

When you want a whole-body workout, a Sunny Health & Fitness bike is a strong option. It has an impressive 300 lb. weight limit, a spot to hold your devices and a handy app so you can track your fitness progress.

Yoga mat: on sale for $28.49

Original price: $39.98

Get a yoga mat that fits your personality. 

Is your preferred workout a yoga class? If so, it may be time to upgrade your yoga mat. A Gaiam yoga mat comes in a large variety of patterns and colors, and the mats are reversible. They’re durable and thick for continued use no matter how many times a week you practice at home or with a class.

Oura Ring Gen3: on sale for $296.65

Original price: $349

Track your fitness journey with Oura. 

An Oura Ring is the ultimate fitness tracker that's easy to wear. Made from real metals like silver and gold, the ring tracks your sleep, activity, stress, heart rate and more.

Fitbit Charge fitness tracker: on sale for $99.95

Original price: $159.95

Track your steps, sleep and more with a Fitbit. 

If you prefer a more affordable watch for tracking your fitness journey, a Fitbit is the classic fitness tracker. The newest Fitbit model lets you easily connect to your music apps, Google maps and your health tracker apps. 

Liquid IV: on sale for $17.49

Original price: $24.99

When you're dehydrated, Liquid IV helps get you the vitamins you need. 

After exercising, you're often dehydrated and in need of electrolytes. Liguid IVs are packed with vitamins and electrolytes. Just pour a pack into your water bottle and get the nutrients you need. They come in delicious flavors, like lemon lime, strawberry lemonade and even firecracker popsicle. 

Camping

2-person pop-up camping tent: on sale for $84.99

Original price $109.99

Make setting up your tent easy. 

If you’re tired of spending forever unrolling and detangling your old tent, grab a two-person pop-up tent. You just unfold the tent, and it pops open with ease.

Rechargeable flashlight: on sale for $22.75

Original price $26.77

Light up your entire campsite with this little flashlight. 

Sometimes your flashlight on your phone isn’t powerful enough to get you through the night while you’re camping, so grab a NEBO rechargeable flashlight. It has a six-hour run time and can run off batteries or charge.

Inflatable Camping Tent: on sale for $473.99

Original price $757.33

Take camping up a level with this luxurious tent. 

An inflatable camping tent is ideal for glamping or as an Airbnb. Made from durable canvas material, this tent is big enough for a whole family. You can get an inflatable tent for nearly $300 off during Prime Day.

3-person camping and backpacking tent: on sale for $154.16

Original price $279

This is a simple, lightweight tent. 

A MARMOT three-person tent is a simple, affordable yet durable option for the casual camper. It’s lightweight enough to work as a backpacking tent and is easy to set up.

Outdoor clothing

Men's fishing shorts: on sale for $26.60

Original price: $40

Get a pair of waterproof shorts for all your outdoor activities. 

A pair of Huk’s fishing shorts are obviously great for fishing, but their sweat and water-wicking capabilities make them ideal for hiking, camping and day-to-day wear. You can choose from over a dozen colors and sizes up to 3XL.

Columbia women's shorts: on sale for $40.99

Original price: $45

Relax in style with a comfortable pair of shorts. 

Your new favorite shorts will be these Columbia women’s shorts. They’re soft and flowy, making them a good choice for hot summer weather. They’re great for casual wear and working out, plus they come in plenty of fun colors.

Women's workout set: on sale for $19.99

Original price: $28.99

Workout or relax in these comfortable workout sets. 

Stay comfortable, cool and flexible in a Nova Active workout set, complete with high-rise leggings and a sports bra. You can choose from nine different unique colors.

Men’s Bahama shirt: on sale for $36

Original price: $48

Protect yourself from the sun and stay cool. 

Do you struggle with protecting yourself from the sun during the hot, humid days of summer? A Bahama shirt from Columbia can help. It has built-in UV protection and is made from an airy material for ultimate cooling.

Women's zip pants: on sale for $56.99

Original price: $120

These zip pants are perfect for all kinds of outdoor adventures. 

When you buy a pair of MARMOT zip pants, you get a comfortable pair of pants you can wear to the gym, go hiking in or just lounge around the house in. They’re designed to stay dry, even in bad weather, and they’re made from environmentally friendly materials.

Adidas men's hoops sneakers: on sale for $49.50

Original price: $75

Look stylish and get the support you need. 

A classic pair of Adidas hoops sneakers helps when you're out on the court or just walking around town. They're a mid-length shoe that comes in many different colors. 

Outdoor furniture

Adirondack rocking chair: on sale for $207.92

Original price: $341

Get some extra flare with a rocking Adirondack chair. 

The only way to make an Adirondack chair more comfortable is to turn it into a rocking chair. These Adirondack rocking chairs come in a handful of colors and are made from a durable material, although they’re designed to still look like they’re made of wood.

Outdoor bistro set: on sale for $87.99

Original price: $119.99

This bistro set is sturdy and decorative. 

Anyone looking for a simple, two-seater table set will love this simple bistro set. With the set, you get two chairs and a table, all made from durable, sturdy materials, and they fold up easily when you need to store the set away. 

4-piece patio furniture set: on sale for $129.99

Original price: $199.99

Amazon has an affordable four-piece patio set. 

Want an area your entire family can sit in? This DWVO four-piece patio set comes with two chairs and a small loveseat, with an outdoor coffee table included. These sets are a simple but affordable answer to outdoor furniture.

Outdoor patio loveseat: on sale for $437.82

Original price: $954.50

Get a comfortable, luxurious loveseat. 

Fully relax outside by moving a luxury (but waterproof) couch out there. The outdoor patio loveseat from Signature Design by Ashley Clare is truly luxurious, made from beautiful eucalyptus wood. It’s the perfect loveseat for any outdoor patio style.