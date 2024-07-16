Expand / Collapse search
Amazon Prime Day: 23 major deals to check out now

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
amazon prime day split lifestyle

Get these Amazon Prime Day deals straight to your door in just 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter.

PRIME DAY STEALS – You can get over 50% off on tech, home goods, tools and books during Amazon Prime Day. Check out these 23 deals. Continue reading...

'NO IPAD CHALLENGE' – A mom from Charlotte, North Carolina, went viral after taking away her child's iPad and documenting the withdrawal period on TikTok. Continue reading...

WHAT'S YOUR SCORE? – The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of national traits, trends, history and people. This week's quiz includes a look at a dynastic family that sacrificed two sons overseas. Continue reading...

American culture quiz

American culture quiz! How well do you know the topics on this week's quiz?  (Getty Images/iStock)

'HISTORIC' – Social media made the photo of Donald Trump surviving an assassination attempt an instant sensation. It's emerging as a powerful image in U.S. history. Continue reading…

CHANGING THE CHANNEL – Self-taught Chicago mechanical engineer Eugene Polley invented the first wireless TV remote control in 1955, but his contribution was nearly erased by later innovations. Continue reading...

'DILL-ICIOUS' –Calling all pickle lovers: If you want to get a tasty, briny morsel in every bite, check out this viral pickle sandwich from Seven Brothers Gourmet on Long Island, New York. Continue reading...

viral pickle bun split

Seven Brothers Gourmet in Oceanside on Long Island first created this crunchy concoction in January, but it really took off in May after a social media user reviewed the pickle-encased sandwich. (Seven Brothers Gourmet)

REVVING UP – Harley-Davidson's museum will be the site of an event for GOP delegates as the Republican National Convention rolls into the motorcycle company's hometown of Milwaukee. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

