Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers discounts on pet essentials this October

Amazon's latest savings event, Prime Big Deal Days, is here and now is the time to take advantage of meaningful savings on all things pets. Find deep discounts on an assortment of highly rated pet products, including offers on pet hair vacuums, air purifiers, and dog beds.

Amazon's sale event kicks off October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT and runs through October 11. If you'd like to save big on Prime Big Deal Days, then you'll need to either be an existing Amazon Prime member or you can join or start a 30-day free trial to enjoy hundreds of discounted pet products. Read on for the top pet supplies from Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days pet cleaning sales

BISSELL Little Green Multi-purpose Portable Cleaner $123.59, now $89.00

Make cleaning up pet messes a breeze with the BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner. The #1 best seller in carpet & upholstery cleaning machines is now selling for $89.00, down from the original price of $123.59. You can feel even better about spending on this essential cleaning tool because you help save pets through the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

Dyson V10 Cyclone Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum $549.99, now $388.90

The Dyson V10 Cyclone Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum is a top-of-the-line pet vacuum with a de-tangling motorbar cleaner head. So your home can now enjoy deeply cleaned carpets and hard floors. The vacuum's hair removal vanes help clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar. Plus, it's lightweight and converts to a handheld, so you get that pet hair out of your cars, stairs and upholstery. The vacuum is usually listed at $549.99 but is now on sale for $388.90.

Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover and Reusable Lint Roller $31.95, Now $19.99

Say goodbye to pet hair everywhere. The Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover works for dog and cat hair removal and promises deep cleaning. Plus, it comes in a convenient size to easily carry it wherever you go. It is typically priced at $31.95, but you can try one at the sale price of $19.99.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days pet health sales

Veken Pet Fountain $33.99, Now $25.99

You can help keep your pet healthy with fresh filtered water when you buy the Veken Pet Fountain, 84oz/2.5L Automatic Cat Water Fountain Dog Water Dispenser with 3 Replacement Filters & 1 Silicone Mat for Cats, Dogs, Multiple Pets, Grey. Studies show that pets prefer water from a running source, so the Veken Pet Fountain is perfect for furry friends, especially fussy ones. The fountain's 2.5L capacity meets the needs of small and medium-sized pets. Also, it is easy to install and clean, making life easier for you and your pet. Its compact design will only take up a little space in your home. Snag one on sale for $25.99.

Embark Breed & Health Kit - Dog DNA Test $199.00, now $127.00

Want to learn more about what health issues your beloved pet might be susceptible to as it ages? You can now try out Embark's Breed & Health Kit - Dog DNA Test for a significant discount. Embark's panel tests 230+ health risks and provides hundreds of actionable insights to help you give your pup the best care possible. After receiving their test results, 37% of dog owners changed how they care for their dogs. You can test your pet's DNA for the sale price of $127.00, down from the list price of $199.00.

BestPet Pet Stroller Premium 3-in-1 Multifunction Jogger Stroller $89.99, now $39.99

Don't let an ailment keep your pet from enjoying the outdoors. This Pet Jogger Stroller will help you easily transport your pet anywhere you go. The pet stroller is easy to use and store. It also comes with a detachable basket that can be taken off quickly as a travel carrier. It can also be a car seat when sitting in a car. It's on sale now for $39.99.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days air purifier sales

Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier $249.99, now $159.99

Keep the air in your home air free of pollutants, dust mites, pet dander, pollen and other allergens with the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA, PlasmaWave and Odor Reducing Washable AOC Carbon Filter Medium in Charcoal Gray. This filter has a washable AOC carbon filter made from activated carbon granulars to remove household odors, allergens, chemical vapors and other pollutants. It is suitable for medium and large rooms, kids' bedrooms, family rooms and kitchens. On sale now for $159.99 from $249.99.

Dyson Purifier $749.99, now $499.99

Dyson's highly rated purifier, the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde™ TP09 Air Purifier and Fan - White/Gold Large, is on sale now for $499.99 from the original list price of $749.99. The purifier captures 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size. An additional filter removes odors and gases. It automatically senses and reacts to changes in air quality and then reports pollution in real time on an LCD screen and the MyDyson app.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days pet bed sales

K&H Pet Products Pillow-Top Orthopedic Lounger Sofa Dog Bed $90.99, now $59.43

Your pet won't be sleeping ruff on the K&H Pet Products Pillow-Top Orthopedic Lounger Sofa Dog Bed. The thick orthopedic foam base with fluffy pillow-top sleeping surface with an open front is inviting and accessible for senior pets. Plus, it features a removable cover that is machine washable for easy care and features easy grip zippers. The bed is available in various sizes and is on sale for $59.43.

dCee Medium Pet Sofa - Dog Sofa $219.00, now $197.99

Give your pet's bed an update that can fit in any living room with this Soft Velvety Pet Couch. The upholstered pet sofa bed cushion with cotton-covered PE foam supports dogs' and cats' joints and provides them with good sleep. You can buy one on sale at $197.99.

Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Bed $34.99, now $29.99

This Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed in Shag Fur could be a hit with your best friend. The round shape and 7-inch tall bolster will make this the perfect bed for cuddling up and burrowing, helping to calm dog anxiety and provide a sense of security while your pet sleeps. It comes in various colors and is on sale for $29.99.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days pet stocking stuffer sales

Chuckit! Ultra Ball Dog Toy, Pack of Two $13.99, now $5.30

Snag these Chuckit! Ultra Ball Pack of 2 for the Fido that loves to fetch at a 62%discount. The balls are tough, durable and better than standard tennis balls. Ultra Ball is made of durable rubber, yielding an ultra bouncy, exciting fetch experience on land or water thanks to its lightweight, buoyant design. On sale now for $5.30.

Hyper Pet Dura-Squeaks Stick Dog Toy, Medium $18.72, now $7.50

The Hyper Pet Dura-Squeaks Stick Dog Toy might be your dog's next hit stocking stuffer and you can rest easy knowing that it's safe and non-toxic. The Dura-Squeaks product line is made from thermoplastic rubber (TPR) and does not contain BPA, making this a safe & fun dog toy. It is built to have an unpredictable bounce, which will entertain your pup for hours, along with a squeaker sure to stimulate interest. On sale now for $7.50.

SmartyKat (3 Count) Fish Flop Crinkle Catnip Cat Toys $8.99, now $4.62

Keep your cat amused with this SmartyKat (3 Count) Fish Flop Crinkle Catnip Cat Toys. The catnip, crinkle material and feathers drive cats wild. The toys are perfectly sized to bat and carry. On sale now for 49% off the list price at $4.62.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days pet grooming supply sales

LBFO Dog Grooming Kit, Pet Hair Vacuum and Dog Dryer with Grooming Tools $179.99, now $99.99

If you've been contemplating DIY pet grooming, snag this LBFO Dog Grooming Kit, Pet Hair Vacuum, and Dog Dryer with 6 Pet Grooming Tools. The vacuum cleaner pet hair 6-in-1 grooming kit caters to various grooming requirements, including drying your dog's coat post-bathing. The trimmer and accompanying combs allow you to create your dog's preferred style effortlessly. The grooming brush and de-shedding brush help eliminate excess hair. It is on sale now for $99.99.

Professional Dog Grooming Kit - All Pet Safe Cat Hair Trimmer $44.99, now $19.99

Try this Professional Dog Grooming Kit - Cordless Low Noise Dog Clippers for Grooming Thick Coats - All Pet Safe Cat Hair Trimmer for a more low-key commitment to your dog grooming. The kit includes dog hair clippers, nail trimmers and shears. Owners of anxious pets will appreciate the low-vibration, precision motor that ensures whisper-quiet operation and a stress-free grooming experience. The kit is on sale for $19.99.