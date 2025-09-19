Expand / Collapse search
These pet toys help curb chewing and soothe anxiety

From lick pads to Kong balls, these pet toys soothe and satisfy

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Jack Russell Terrier carrying in mouth colorful dog rope toy

Help your anxious pet conquer bad habits with calming toys. (iStock)

Looking to calm an anxious pet, curb chewing and keep your home intact? A tough chew toy can satisfy their instincts, a lick mat helps soothe their nerves and puzzle feeders challenge their brains.

Cat puzzle toy: $17.99 (36% off)

Original price: $27.99

Keep your cat engaged with a puzzle toy.

Keep your cat engaged with a puzzle toy. (Chewy)

This treat maze features an adjustable difficulty level that can be made more challenging by adding pieces. It includes catnip, crinkle balls and a wand toy. The anti-slip button prevents sliding and tipping as your furry friend plays.

Dog puzzle toy: $11.19 (36% off)

Original price: $17.49

This challenging puzzle makes your dog work for their treats.

This challenging puzzle makes your dog work for their treats. (Petco)

Let your dogs work for their treats with this puzzle. To find their rewards, dogs must spin and navigate three layers of food compartments. They’ll feel proud, and you’ll feel good knowing they’re engaged.

Dog snuffle mat: $27.99 (7% off)

Original price: $29.99

Hide snacks throughout this snuffle mat and keep your dog’s nose occupied.

Hide snacks throughout this snuffle mat and keep your dog’s nose occupied. (Amazon)

Amazon $29.99 $27.99

This hide‑and‑seek game snuffle mat has a big orange flower in the middle and four layers of petals where you can hide treats to keep your pet engaged.   

Cat play mat: $46

Let your cat scratch this play mat instead of your furniture.

Let your cat scratch this play mat instead of your furniture. (Chewy)

Designed to satisfy a cat's natural instincts, this activity play mat lets them scratch, stalk and pounce, all while keeping your furniture safe. This play mat works as both a comfy bed and a fur collector. 

Dog ball: $24.99

This dog ball is designed to last.

This dog ball is designed to last. (Amazon)

Amazon $24.99

Made with industrial-strength rubber, this WoofBite dog ball is built to handle large breeds and strong jaws. It’s designed to keep dogs engaged and you get a one-time replacement.

Durable dog toy 2-pack: $26.94

This Kong Extreme toy is built for the most powerful chewers.

This Kong Extreme toy is built for the most powerful chewers. (Amazon)

Amazon $26.90

Built for the most powerful chewers, this ultra-strong Kong Store toy is perfect for stuffing with treats to relieve boredom and separation anxiety.

Pheasant feather cat teaser: $4.99

Keep your cats entertained with this feather teaser.

Keep your cats entertained with this feather teaser. (Petco)

With real feathers and a jingling bell, this feather cat teaser taps into your cat’s natural hunting instincts. It’s perfect for interactive play that gets them chasing, pouncing and jumping.

Moving cat ball with elastic mesh tail: $15.91 (20% off)

Original price: $19.99

Treat your cat to an engaging mouse chase.

Treat your cat to an engaging mouse chase. (Amazon)

Amazon $19.99 $15.91

This motorized cat ball, with fluffy texture and elastic tail, mimics a mouse, providing hours of entertainment for both kittens and adult cats. The cat ball features fast and slow modes, making it suitable for both young and old cats.

Sensory snail dog toy: $14.99

Original price: $15.99

Help puppies develop these senses with this scented toy.

Help puppies develop these senses with this scented toy. (Petco)

This scented toy for puppies up to 50 pounds features a hook-and-loop wrap, a squeak and a crinkle sound. The all-natural peanut butter scent keeps them engaged longer.

Dog buttons for communication: $11.97 (8% off)

Original price: $12.98

Communicate better with your pet with these buttons.

Communicate better with your pet with these buttons. (Amazon)

Amazon $12.98 $11.97

These dog buttons record up to 30 seconds of clear sound, allowing you to teach your pet simple words and phrases like "play" or "eat."

Furbo 360° dog camera: $59 (50% off)

Original price: $99

This nanny cam will help you stay connected with your dog while you’re away.

This nanny cam will help you stay connected with your dog while you’re away. (Amazon)

Amazon $99 $59

Stay connected to your dog with the Furbo camera, which lets you see, talk to and toss treats through the app. A paid Furbo Nanny subscription adds AI-powered alerts that notify you about barking, activity or emergencies.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

