11 items on Amazon to help you host the unforgettable New Year's Eve party

Setting the mood for your New Year's Eve celebration can be easy with the hundreds of options available on Amazon. We have 11 items that will fit into any party theme and help you pull off a successful party.

Here are 11 items that will help you set up an unforgettable evening:

TOSSWARE POP Unbreakable & Crystal Clear Plastic Champagne Glasses $23.20

Make sure you are ready to toast the New Year with this set of 12 champagne flutes. This set is plastic, so you won't have to worry about broken glass. They also come in different colors, and you can stack them for maximum effect.

JBHO Champagne Glasses $29.96

If you want to elevate the occasion, opt for this elegant set of four champagne flutes. These glasses were designed for the distinguished guest who wants to enjoy champagne's generous and elegant nose. JBHO glasses are hand-blown and a favorite among wine professionals.

New Year's Eve Headbands - 12 Pack for $13.99

Help your guests get into the festive spirit with a bit of sparkle with this 12-pack of New Year's Eve Headbands. Each pack comes with an assorted mix of colors.

KatchOn, Glitter Happy New Year Banner Black $9.97, now $7.97

This black metallic Happy New Year sign will set the stage as your guests walk in. The banner is 10 ft long and includes a separate circle Happy New Year garland that is 13 ft long.

KatchOn, XtraLarge, 6.4x8 Feet Silver Backdrop Curtain $10.97, now $9.97

Plan the perfect backdrop for your party memories, starting with the silver curtain. The backdrop has an adhesive strip at the back, making it easy to hang on your wall.

Chamvis Balloon Arch Kit $24.99

This Chamvis Balloon Arch Kit will help you quickly complete your backdrop look. It has everything you need to make the perfect balloon arch and secure it anywhere. The height and width of the arch can be adjusted as needed.

AobkDeco 154PCS Black and Gold Silver Balloons $14.99

Finish the looks with this AobkDeco 154PCS Black and Gold Silver Balloon Garland. This set includes several sizes of premium latex balloons that will look great throughout your evening.

50pcs Silver Star Balloons Mylar $9.87

Mix in these mylar Silver Star Balloons to add the wow factor to your party scene. The balloons can be inflated with a straw. These balloons can be hung, incorporated into your backdrop, or placed directly on the ground to decorate.

Ohanniewa Gold Table Runner $9.99

This Ohanniewa Gold Table Runner will add luxe and glitz to your party table. The gold foil table runner roll can be cut to any length and shape. Reviews said it will add a pop of color to any party scene.

Best Choice Products Portable Pop-Up Bar $74.99

Use this Portable Pop-Up Bar to set up a separate bar area to free up surface area and encourage social interaction – especially when it's beautifully decorated. Reviews said the bar is lightweight and easy to assemble.

Liene 4x6" Photo Printer, Phone Printer 100 Sheets $199.99, now $169.99

Your guests will love printing their backdrop photos with this Liene 4x6" Photo Printer. Reviewers love the print quality and ease of use. The printer comes with three color cartridges, 100 sheets of paper and is small enough to fit in any nook.