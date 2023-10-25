Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul: Buy these 10 viral beauty products at a discount this week

Amazon's annual Holiday Beauty Haul is back! From Oct. 23 through Nov. 5, customers will get a chance to grab their favorite beauty essentials at a big savings. Customers can use this opportunity to bag deals on viral winter self-care and holiday beauty essentials.

Deals include brands such as Living Proof, Lancôme, Braun, NYX, Lemme, top sellers from Amazon's Basics collection and thousands of other products. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here's a list of 10 trending beauty essentials you won't want to miss while they are on sale during Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul:

Perricone MD Essential Eyelid Lift Serum $125.00, now $74.99

Give your eyes an instant lift with the help of Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Eyelid Lift Serum. Reviewers said it helps tighten sagging, delicate eye skin. You can grab this highly-rated serum at 40% until Nov. 5 on Amazon.

philosophy Pure Grace Shower Gel and Bubble Bath $35.00, now $31.50

This philosophy Pure Grace Shower Gel and Bubble Bath gift set will make anyone on your holiday list feel special. Philosophy is well known for its quality, simple and multifunctional skincare products. This set includes a shampoo, bath and shower gel and pure Grace body lotion. Get a 10% discount during Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul.

Bed Head Wave Affair Jumbo 3 Barrel Hair Waver $49.99, now $36.00

Now is the time to stock up on any hair product hardware. Some of the more popular brands are hugely discounted, like this Bed Head Wave Affair Jumbo 3 Barrel Hair Waver. The three-barrel design helps you add laid-back beachy waves in record time and it's 28% off now. Reviewers loved that it heats up quickly and is easy to use.

Bio-Oil Skincare Set, Trial Kit for Scars, Stretchmarks and Dry Skin $35.17, now $27.33

This Bio-Oil Skincare Set, Trial Kit for Scars, Stretchmarks and Dry Skin is great for on-the-go skin nourishment or makes an excellent stocking stuffer. The set includes a travel-size Bio-Oil skin care oil, Bio-Oil dry skin gel and Bio-Oil body lotion. Reviewers said it will transform your dry skin and save 22% during Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul.

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Night Cream $169, now $135.20

Go upscale with your nighttime routine by adding ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Night Cream. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Victoria Beckham, Kate Hudson and Suki Waterhouse are all known to be fans of the brand. You can get this celebrity-endorsed cream 20% off today.

COSRX Snail Mucin $25.00, now $14.70

You can grab the TikTok famous COSRX Snail Mucin at a 41% discount during Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul. While the main ingredient listed is snail secretion filtrate, this viral face serum doesn't leave any sticky residue. Reviewers say the product is a game-changer for their skin routine.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush $69.99, now $33.19

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush will detangle and blowout hair strands for smooth, bouncy volume. It has earned over 35,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and you can get it now for more than 50% off the list price.

E.L.F. Cosmetics Power Grip Primer $10.00, now $8.11

E.L.F. Cosmetics Power Grip Primer is an Amazon Choice product for several reasons. The primer shines for its cooling gel formula and soft focus smoothing effect. It has a unique gripping texture that holds makeup in place for hours with unparalleled staying power. The product has earned over 16,400 positive reviews and is discounted 19% now.

Eyelash Comb MSQ Eyelash Separator Mascara Applicator $7.99, now $4.99

This eyelash comb and separator is a nifty tool that reviewers said does a good job separating your lashes. Grab one now at 38% off the list price.

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum $77.80, now $59.00

Try the TikTok viral Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum for 24% off the list price. The serum energizes and protects your skin from environmental pollution. It has 15% ascorbic acid (a form of vitamin C) in it to help reveal bright, glowing skin quickly.