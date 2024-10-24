Expand / Collapse search
Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul: Stocking stuffers you can get for under $50

Get sets of popular beauty items just in time for the holidays

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Published
Find the perfect stocking stuffer on sale during Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul.

Amazon's annual Holiday Beauty Haul is a great event to find awesome stocking stuffers at a discount. From now through Nov. 3, Prime members can grab their favorite beauty essentials at big savings. It's a fantastic opportunity to bag deals on good-value gifts for the holiday season.

Deals include discounts on gift sets from brands like bareMinerals, Buxom, Clinique, COSRX, Dr. Jart+, Dyson and Jack Black. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here's a list of 10 stocking stuffers, all under $50:

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask: $21

Treat your lips to luxury with this set.

Treat your lips to luxury with this set. (Amazon)

This limited-edition set includes five minis of LANEIGE's best-selling Lip Sleeping Mask, including two limited-edition, juicy flavors! The sleep masks are made of nourishing berry fruit complex, murumuru seed and shea butter, delivering intense moisture and antioxidants for smoother, softer lips in the morning.

SOL DE JANEIRO Jet Set: $32

Travel with your favorite body care products.

Travel with your favorite body care products. (Amazon)

Now, you can travel with your favorite body care routine. You'll love this set of travel-friendly sizes of Sol De Janeiro's most popular items, including the Brazilian moisturizing shower cream gel, Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and the Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist.

Freeman Facial Mask Set: on sale for $5.49

Original price: $9.99

Get three masks with this set.

Get three masks with this set. (Amazon)

This Freeman Exotic Blends Mask Set includes a pore-clearing French pink clay peel-off mask, a deep-cleansing Hawaiian black salt peel-off mask, an aloe jelly mask and a silicone application brush. These masks will help keep your skin fresh and glowing.

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm Hydrate: $24

Try this popular lip mask in a limited edition flavor.

Try this popular lip mask in a limited edition flavor. (Amazon)

This gift set from LANEIGE includes the popular lip sleeping mask in limited edition peppermint flavor and a moisture-rich lip balm made of shea and murumuru seed butters for extra soft, hydrated, kissable lips throughout the day. 

COSRX All About Snail Kit: $20.99

Try this popular COSRX skincare product.

Try this popular COSRX skincare product. (Amazon)

This COSRX All About Snail Kit has everything you need to target dehydrated, acne-prone and dark-spotted skin. This four-step skincare kit includes a gel cleanser, essence, eye cream and all-in-one cream.

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balms: $24

Keep your lips hydrated this winter with these balms.

Keep your lips hydrated this winter with these balms. (Amazon)

Jack Black's Intense Therapy Lip Balm set includes three balms that relieve dry, chapped and irritated lips. The balms contain skin conditioners and antioxidants, helping protect lips from harmful UV rays. They also contain natural mint to help freshen your breath.  

The Beard Club Kit: on sale for $34.99

Original price: $34.99

This set will help you grow a beard.

This set will help you grow a beard. (Amazon)

This Beard Growth Kit includes everything you need to properly care for and grow your beard: growth oil, a dermaroller and a wood comb.

Nautica Voyage Giftset: on sale for $24.99

Gift him the perfect everyday scent.

Gift him the perfect everyday scent. (Amazon)

This Nautica gift set includes the popular Voyage Eau De Toilette and body spray. The scent is fresh and clean, making it easy to wear daily.

NYX Butter Gloss: on sale for $15

Original price: $18

Grab this NYX Butter Gloss pack that includes three high-shine lip glosses.

Grab this NYX Butter Gloss pack that includes three high-shine lip glosses. (Amazon)

This NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss includes three of these high-shine lip glosses. Each glossy color delivers sheer to medium coverage that melts onto your lips.

Kitsch Satin Overnight Curling Set: $19.99

Get curls without the heat with this set.

Get curls without the heat with this set. (Amazon)

Thai Satin Overnight Curling Set helps you create stunning, voluminous curls without heat damage. This set, which features a holiday print, is made from silky smooth satin, ensuring gentle, overnight styling for flawless results.

Nora Colomer is a personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

