Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul: Stocking stuffers you can get for under $50

Amazon's annual Holiday Beauty Haul is a great event to find awesome stocking stuffers at a discount. From now through Nov. 3, Prime members can grab their favorite beauty essentials at big savings. It's a fantastic opportunity to bag deals on good-value gifts for the holiday season.

Deals include discounts on gift sets from brands like bareMinerals, Buxom, Clinique, COSRX, Dr. Jart+, Dyson and Jack Black. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here's a list of 10 stocking stuffers, all under $50:

This limited-edition set includes five minis of LANEIGE's best-selling Lip Sleeping Mask, including two limited-edition, juicy flavors! The sleep masks are made of nourishing berry fruit complex, murumuru seed and shea butter, delivering intense moisture and antioxidants for smoother, softer lips in the morning.

Now, you can travel with your favorite body care routine. You'll love this set of travel-friendly sizes of Sol De Janeiro's most popular items, including the Brazilian moisturizing shower cream gel, Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and the Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist.

Original price: $9.99

This Freeman Exotic Blends Mask Set includes a pore-clearing French pink clay peel-off mask, a deep-cleansing Hawaiian black salt peel-off mask, an aloe jelly mask and a silicone application brush. These masks will help keep your skin fresh and glowing.

This gift set from LANEIGE includes the popular lip sleeping mask in limited edition peppermint flavor and a moisture-rich lip balm made of shea and murumuru seed butters for extra soft, hydrated, kissable lips throughout the day.

This COSRX All About Snail Kit has everything you need to target dehydrated, acne-prone and dark-spotted skin. This four-step skincare kit includes a gel cleanser, essence, eye cream and all-in-one cream.

Jack Black's Intense Therapy Lip Balm set includes three balms that relieve dry, chapped and irritated lips. The balms contain skin conditioners and antioxidants, helping protect lips from harmful UV rays. They also contain natural mint to help freshen your breath.

Original price: $34.99

This Beard Growth Kit includes everything you need to properly care for and grow your beard: growth oil, a dermaroller and a wood comb.

This Nautica gift set includes the popular Voyage Eau De Toilette and body spray. The scent is fresh and clean, making it easy to wear daily.

Original price: $18

This NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss includes three of these high-shine lip glosses. Each glossy color delivers sheer to medium coverage that melts onto your lips.

Thai Satin Overnight Curling Set helps you create stunning, voluminous curls without heat damage. This set, which features a holiday print, is made from silky smooth satin, ensuring gentle, overnight styling for flawless results.