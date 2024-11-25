Amazon Cyber Monday: 25 sales you can find through December 2

Cyber Monday brings even more sales that would make great holiday gifts or just personal purchases you’ve been waiting to make. Nearly every category has major sales you can take advantage of, including home items, fashion, tech and electronics, outdoor gadgets and toys.

You can save hundreds without ever needing to leave the comfort of your own home thanks to Amazon’s sales. Shop through December 2 at 11:59 pm PST, when the sale ends.

Home

Apparel

Tech

Outdoor

Toys

Original price: $149.99

Brighten up your bedroom with a new Yaheetech metal bed frame. The beautiful iron look is simple but extravagant, so it’ll elevate any bedroom. Since it’s made from metal, the frame is durable, and it’s easy to put together.

Original price: $1,099.99

A Linsy Home section sofa is easily customizable thanks to the movable foot rests. You can turn the coach into a sleeper sofa, or move the foot rests wherever you’re sitting for added comfort. The entire couch also has storage under the cushions.

Original price: $699.99

Never worry about having to vacuum or mop your floors again when you get a Shark Robot vacuum and mop combo. Get $300 off the Shark Robot and start keeping your house cleaner with less effort. It’ll even clean corners and edges and around all your furniture.

Original price: $449.99

There’s a reason most die-hard bakers want a KitchenAid mixer. Not only are they beautiful additions to any kitchen, but they’re a professional-grade mixer with attachments for everything from making bread to rolling pasta. You can score a KitchenAid this Cyber Monday for $120 off.

Original price: $39.99

Now that winter is on its way, all your windows are closed, so you’re stuck breathing in stale air. A Vewior air purifier can help remove the dust, dander and pet hair in your home, helping you breathe easier.

Original price: $42.99

You don’t have to stop wearing leggings just because it’s getting cold out. These fleece-lined leggings will keep you warm if you’re lounging around the house or if you’re out and about in the winter.

Original price: $109.99

Hunters and outdoorsmen will love the Tidewe heated vest. It’s a camouflage vest with heat coils throughout. The four heating zones can keep you warm no matter what you’re up to outside. It also has plenty of pockets to keep all your tech and other gear in while in the woods or working outside.

Original price: $24.97

Combine your headphones and beanie into one, easy-to-use hat. The Foxelli beanie has a built-in Bluetooth speaker you can seamlessly connect to your phone. There’s also a built-in microphone so you can make and answer phone calls without having to pick up your phone.

Original price: $55

Whether you’re out jogging or just lounging on the couch, a pair of Under Armour fleece joggers will keep you comfortable. You can choose from a dozen or so colors to customize your look. The joggers are extremely soft and have cuffed bottoms.

Original price: $74.99

Want a pair of slippers you can wear inside and out? Koolaburra UGG slippers have soft, fuzzy insoles, but have an actual tread on the bottom that makes them more durable. The suede outside is also stylish and the slippers are easy to slip on and off.

Original price: $159.95

Track your steps, heartbeat and other health metrics with a Fitbit Charge 6. The newer Fitbit model allows you to connect to apps like YouTube, Google Maps, Google Wallet, call and text and more. It’s water-resistant and has a very long battery life.

Original price: $159.99

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is a no-frills Kindle that helps you focus just on reading. It doesn’t have any social media, apps or notifications to worry about. The Paperwhite is the fastest Kindle yet with 20% faster page turns.

Original price: $799.99

The Dell Inspiron 5645 is built for business with a built-in Trusted Platform Module that protects your data and an easy-to-use interface. It comes with Windows 11, which offers multitasking tools and a modern design for easy use.

Original price: $4,997.99

When you want a serious upgrade to your TV, look no further than the Hisense 100-inch Google Smart TV. It has cinema-quality Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so the sound and the picture will be as realistic as possible. You also get hands-free voice control, so you go to your favorite apps, shows or movies just using your voice.

Original price: $149.99

An Android 14 tablet is a two-in-one tablet and computer hybrid that can be connected to a keyboard easily. The 10.1-inch screen is a touch screen, and the HD camera helps you take stunning photos and maintain clear video calls.

Original price: $799

An NIU electric scooter can provide hours of fun for kids or a reliable transportation option for adults. The battery has an 18-mile range for a single charge, making it a good option for getting to and from work or getting around town. The scooter also has an easy folding mechanism that helps you fold and unfold the scooter in seconds.

Original price: $140.99

A patio heater can keep you warm when you want to soak up some sun in the winter. The Amazon Basics patio heater is safe to use and provides a heating range of up to nine feet. You can start the heater with one click and the coated finish is long-lasting, so you can use the heater for years to come.

Original price: $395

Now is the time to grab all your outdoor patio must-haves. The colder weather brings better sales, and the Tiki smokeless patio fire pit is over $100 off. The fire pit has a smokeless design that keeps you from breathing in a lot of smoke and ash. It also pumps out heat up to four feet.

Original price: $1,119

Get a storage shed for less than $1,000 during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sales. The Rubbermaid resin storage shed is a 7 x 7 storage shed that has 33% fewer parts, making it easier to put together.

Original price: $449.99

Looking for a grill you can use at home and on the go? The Camp Chef big gas grill has 608 square inches of cooking space, but the removable legs and folding side shelf make it easily transportable. The 30,000 BTU burners mean you get incredible heat and control for outdoor cooking.

Original price: $59.99

Magic Mixies are wildly popular with young kids, so grab the Magic Mixies Pixie Supremes for Christmas this year. The Magic Mirror has over 50 lights and sounds kids can interact with while waiting on their Magic Mixie reveal.

Original price: $399.99

Go big this year and get your kids a 15-foot trampoline. The Little Tikes trampoline is designed with safety in mind. It has a safety netting that surrounds the entire trampoline and the posts are covered in high density foam. The extra buckles and heavy-duty zipper add some extra stability to the safety netting.

Original price: $39.99

This adorable kids tool set is great for toddlers. The set comes with all the parts and accessories they want, including a hammer, wrench, pliers, ruler, saw, screwdriver and nuts and bolts. It comes with a toolbox as well, so you don’t have parts all over the house.

Original price: $27.99

Barbie is making a comeback, so this mini BarbieLand DreamHouse is the perfect gift for your kiddos. The set features a small-scale DreamHouse, three vehicles, four dolls and more.

Original price: $154.99

Kids with lots of energy can get some of that energy out with a four-piece doorway swing set. It hangs easily on most door frames and can hold up to 33 lbs. You get a pull-up bar, grip gymnastic rings, a ladder and a sensory swing.