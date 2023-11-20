Amazon Cyber Week: 12 pet deals you won't want to miss

Don't forget that you can also save big on pet essentials during Amazon's Cyber Week, which is currently taking place. The big box retailer is offering a ton of great deals on a wide range of pet items until Nov. 27. Discover substantial price reductions on top-rated pet products, such as grooming kits, air purifiers and dog beds.

Here are 12 pet deals you will want to take advantage of:

BIXBI Natural Dog Dental Care Chews for Medium/Large Size Dogs $29.99, now $24.23

BIXBI Natural Dog Dental Care Chews are oral health dog treats designed for medium and large dogs. The treats are made with all-natural ingredients, are easy to digest and have a great taste that dogs love. They are on sale for 25% off the list price.

INSE Pet Grooming Kit & Dog Hair Vacuum $899.99, now $109.99

If your best friend has a problem with shedding, today is your chance to save 88% on the solution – the INSE Pet Grooming Kit. This grooming kit is a vacuum that can be used to trim and vacuum dog or cat hair. It comes with a grooming comb, a de-shedding brush, a hair clipper, and other cleaning tools. With a large capacity dustbin, spare filter, three cleaning modes and a choice of grooming gadgets, INSE says their Pet Grooming Kit is easy to use, even for beginners.

Muddy Mat® AS-SEEN-ON-TV Highly Absorbent Microfiber Door Mat $21.99, $18.69

Keep the headache of a mucky winter away with the Muddy Mat® AS-SEEN-ON-TV Highly Absorbent Microfiber Door Mat. This doormat has ultra-absorbent microfibers that trap dirt, dust, sand and mud. It also absorbs more water, ice and snow than ordinary doormats. The mat's non-slip backing makes it safe for use on any floor surface. Get it on sale for 15% off the list price.

2023 release Dog Bark Deterrent Device $59.99, now $33.29

The 2023 release Dog Bark Deterrent Device is a humane alternative to anti-bark collars that are easy to use. It is good for pet owners struggling with bad behavior such as excessive barking, jumping and aggression.

Mighty Paw Yak Cheese Chews $29.99, now $20.79

Mighty Paw's Yak Cheese Dog Chews are edible, all-natural dog chews sourced in Nepal and made with only three ingredients: yak and cow milk, salt and lime juice. That makes them a great treat for pets that have sensitive stomachs. The chews are also rich in protein and calcium, which is excellent for healthy muscle growth and bone health.

Arm & Hammer Pooper Scooper Claw $33.99, now $19.54

The Arm & Hammer Pooper Scooper Claw is designed for one-handed use and is quick and easy to operate, with no bags required. The claw scoop extends to 27 inches, making it perfect for picking up waste without straining your back or getting your hands dirty. Get it on sale for 43% off the list price.

Hunger for Words Talking Pet Starter Set $29.99, now $17.59

The Hunger for Words Talking Pet Starter Set is what you'll need to get started teaching your dog to talk. The set includes four recordable buttons and an expert guide written by Christina Hunger, creator of the talking dog movement. The set is now 41% off the list price.

PetFusion Premium Dog Blanket $21.99, $17.56

The PetFusion Premium Reversible Micro Plush Pet Blanket is reversible and can be used as a security blanket or furniture protector. It is made of fleece and is machine washable.

AROEVE Air Purifiers For Pet Dander Hair Smell $59.99, now $37.99

The AROEVE Air Purifier can help improve indoor air quality by removing 99.97% of airborne particles like smoke, dander, pollen, hair and odors. It can also add a calming scent to the room with four to five drops of essential oils. Get it at 37% off the list price.

PETKIT New Updated PuraX Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box $599.99, now $390.00

The Petkit Pura Max is a self-cleaning cat litter box with an ample 76L space to accommodate cats up to 18 lbs. This app-controlled litter box has smart sensors that can track your cat's weight, litter capacity, time used, and duration of use. It can automatically remove orders and bacteria with the PETKIT PURA AIR Smart Spray. It is on sale for 35% off the list price.

Catit PIXI Cat Drinking Fountain $49.99, now $33.49

The Catit PIXI Cat Drinking Fountain offers triple-action filtration, unique drinking options, and a low water level alert with auto-shutdown. It is designed to constantly filter and spout your cat's water for an enticing sound to encourage them to drink. The fountain is on sale for 33% off the list price.

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed for Medium Dogs $59.99, now $33.99

The Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed is designed to provide support and comfort for your pet. The bed is water-resistant and has a removable insert that makes it easy to clean. Get it for 43% off the list price.