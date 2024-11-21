Amazon Cyber Monday: 15 tech gadgets you can get at a discount

Cyber Monday is a great time to save on tech gear and discover new products that can make day-to-day activities easier. This year, Cyber Monday falls on Dec. 2, but customers can log into Amazon for Cyber Monday deals starting from Nov. 30. Find on-the-go phone chargers and portable slow cookers at significant Cyber Monday discounts on Amazon.

Here are 15 tech deals you won't want to skip this Cyber Monday:

Original price: $44.99

Grab this 20-ounce electric lunch box for a convenient and easy way to eat warm meals. It has a modern vintage look and a seal-and-store lid to prevent spills.

Original price: $16.99

This WALI Outlet Shelf Wall Holder, 4.3 inches wide and 5.1 inches deep, creates an additional shelf over any outlet. It's easy to install and will look great in any room.

Original price: $349

Grab this latest generation Apple iPad model on sale. The 10th generation tablet computer has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and delivers a powerful way to create, stay connected and get things done.

Original price: $359.99

This neat Yaber T2 outdoor projector with WiFi and Bluetooth has sound by JBL and is Dolby Audio-supported. It also has fantastic picture quality with autofocus. The built-in battery gives you nearly three hours of use, so you can make movie magic anywhere you go.

Original price: $25.99

These small battery-powered hand warmers are rechargeable. Just slip them into gloves and pockets for instant warmth. They feature an integrated intelligent AI temperature control chip, offering three levels of precise heat release control, feedback and guidance.

Original price: $22.99

Like to scroll in bed? Try this Gooseneck Phone Holder for a more comfortable experience. This phone holder has a phone clip, a steel body and a bidirectional adjustable base suitable for various scenarios. The holder's one-touch release makes it convenient and simple to put and remove your phone.

Original price: $159.99

Bird lovers will enjoy getting up close to birds with this 4K HD Bird Feeder with Camera. The camera captures 4K HD video of different bird wing vibration frequencies and supports low-light shooting. This is an excellent entry-level choice for a 4K bird-watching camera for video recording.

Original price: $129.95

Keep your hot beverage at the perfect temperature for hours with the Ember temperature control smart mug. This smart mug allows you to set an exact drinking temperature between 120°F and 145°F, which will maintain for up to 2.5 hours.

Original price: $19.99

This magnetic keychain charger is a useful on-the-go gadget for charging your Apple Watch. You can charge your iWatch wherever and whenever you want without connecting cables.

Original price: $99.99

Use this electric air duster to easily remove dust from various tech equipment and dirt in crevices. It operates with a super-powerful motor that can be recharged and reused.

Original price: $39.95

The JBL Go 3 portable, waterproof and dustproof speakers can stream music from a phone, tablet, or other Bluetooth-enabled device. It has a bold style and an integrated loop for carrying it anywhere.

Original price: $89.99

This portable power bank gives you fast, secure and efficient charging. It features an intuitive smart screen that shows battery percentages and total recharge times. It also has a foldable clamshell design and is lightweight and easy to hold

Original price: $34.99

Write and rewrite notes in your Rocketbook Core Reusable Spiral Notebook. This smart notebook can save important notes in multiple cloud destinations using the free Rocketbook app so you can erase and reuse your notebook with confidence, knowing that your notes will be stored and organized when you need to refer back to them.

Original price: $6.98

COLORCORAL Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner will keep your keyboards, car vents, cameras, printers, cell phones, calculators, speakers, air conditioners, TVs and other appliances debris-free. The keyboard cleaner gel is made from natural gel that is not sticky to hands and smells sweet with a lemon fragrance.

Original price: $29.99

Use this portable Solar Charger Outdoor Waterproof Power Bank anytime you are outdoors. It is water-resistant, shock-resistant and dustproof. Plus, it features a carabiner, a compass and two LED flashlights.