Amazon Black Friday: 11 items to help update your winter wardrobe

Now is a great time to stock up on warm socks and leggings

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Find wardrobe staples on sale during Amazon's Black Friday event.

Find wardrobe staples on sale during Amazon's Black Friday event. (iStock)

If your winter wardrobe needs a refresh, Amazon's Black Friday sale may have just what you are looking for. Replace old leggings, socks and footwear this season to keep yourself cozy and warm throughout the season. Add a trendy sweater and instantly revive old jeans for a cute winter look you can wear on a holiday outing.

This year, the retailer has extended its Black Friday savings for 12 full days – from Nov. 21 through Dec. 2.  It's a great time to take advantage of low prices to help update your winter look.  Sign up for a Prime membership during the holiday season (and beyond!) to enjoy fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals, and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here are 11 must-have staples to help keep you looking fashionable and warm. From high waist yoga pants to fuzzy slippers, we've got you covered with a wide range of options:

High waist yoga pants: on sale for $19.99

Original price:$29.99

(Amazon)

These high-waisted leggings by the Gym People are comfortable and thick for better coverage. They also feature a rummy control panel to keep them from rolling, are moisture-wicking and have a four-way stretch material that promotes compression and support.

Flare leggings with tummy control: on sale for $13.99

Original price: $28.99

Try this ultra flattering flare leggings.

Try this ultra flattering flare leggings. (Amazon)

You'll turn to these Sunzel flare leggings all winter. They are the perfect accessory for this season's popular sweater dresses and tunics. The legging is made of 80% nylon and 20% spandex fabric, which is buttery soft, stretchy, non-see-through and ultra-light. It gives you proper, weightless support. Amazon reviewers love this legging for its comfort and ultra-flattering fit. 

Fleece-lined leggings: on sale for $25.89

Original price: $33.99

Thermal legging are perfect for the cold days ahead.

Thermal legging are perfect for the cold days ahead. (Amazon)

These fleece-lined leggings will become your favorite go-to winter pants. They are warm and cozy and perfect for daily wear. Two pockets on the thighs are deep enough to fit smartphones, keys, wallets, and cards.  

Merino wool hiking socks: on sale for $14.24

Original price: $26.99

These socks were made for cold weather hikes.

These socks were made for cold weather hikes. (Amazon)

These Merino wool hiking socks are built to provide total support and comfort during your hiking trips, no matter the weather. They are perfect for the colder months. This set comes with three pairs of socks.

Fuzzy Socks for Women: on sale for $9.99

Original price: $19.99

Get six fuzzy socks in this set.

Get six fuzzy socks in this set. (Amazon)

Wear these amazing fluffy, lounge socks as your winter slippers to keep your feet warm and cozy. They are a perfect stocking stuffer and come in a pack of six.

Marmot Men's Stockholm jacket: on sale for $210

Original price: $300

This big jacket is warm and fashionable.

This big jacket is warm and fashionable. (Amazon)

The Marmot Stockholm Jacket for men is a super warm and durable down jacket with 700-fill down insulation and microfleece cuffs. This heavy jacket will keep you warm and fashionable.

Carhartt Men's sweatshirt: on sale for $44.99

Original price: $54.99

This hooded sweatshirt is comfortable and warm.

This hooded sweatshirt is comfortable and warm. (Amazon)

Carhartt is a favorite pick for its value, quality and fit. This hooded sweatshirt bears the Carhartt logo on the sleeve. Reviewers like the length of this sweatshirt and said it offers warmth without bulk.  

Women's oversized, crew neck sweater: on sale for $39.99

Original price: $59.99

You'll love this boxy sweater.

You'll love this boxy sweater. (Amazon)

This crew-neck sweater oozes style with its flared long sleeves, oversized fit and fun contrast design. It's easy to wear with jeans or leggings for a fashionable look. 

Crocs adult classic clog: on sale for $28

Original price: $49.99

Crocs are great anytime of the year.

Crocs are great anytime of the year. (Amazon)

Crocs are perennially on trend because they are durable. These adult classic clogs are comfortable, easy to wear and clean. Wear them with socks in the winter for a shoe you can slip on quickly to do the school or grocery run.

Flannel plaid shacket: on sale for $28.49

Original price: $49.99

Add a trendy shacket to your wardrobe.

Add a trendy shacket to your wardrobe. (Amazon)

Flannel shackets are very on trend at the moment. Grab this plaid button-down to bring your wardrobe into 2024. It is soft, comfortable to wear and warm. 

Women's fuzzy slippers: on sale for $19.99

Original price: $35.99

These slippers are machine washable.

These slippers are machine washable. (Amazon)

These cozy slippers are a winter must-have. They feature a suede-like exterior, a fur-lined insole and a thick enough sole to wear outside. Plus, they are machine washable.

Nora Colomer is a personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

