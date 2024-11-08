Amazon Black Friday: 11 items to help update your winter wardrobe

If your winter wardrobe needs a refresh, Amazon's Black Friday sale may have just what you are looking for. Replace old leggings, socks and footwear this season to keep yourself cozy and warm throughout the season. Add a trendy sweater and instantly revive old jeans for a cute winter look you can wear on a holiday outing.

This year, the retailer has extended its Black Friday savings for 12 full days – from Nov. 21 through Dec. 2. It's a great time to take advantage of low prices to help update your winter look. Sign up for a Prime membership during the holiday season (and beyond!) to enjoy fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals, and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here are 11 must-have staples to help keep you looking fashionable and warm. From high waist yoga pants to fuzzy slippers, we've got you covered with a wide range of options:

Original price:$29.99

These high-waisted leggings by the Gym People are comfortable and thick for better coverage. They also feature a rummy control panel to keep them from rolling, are moisture-wicking and have a four-way stretch material that promotes compression and support.

Original price: $28.99

You'll turn to these Sunzel flare leggings all winter. They are the perfect accessory for this season's popular sweater dresses and tunics. The legging is made of 80% nylon and 20% spandex fabric, which is buttery soft, stretchy, non-see-through and ultra-light. It gives you proper, weightless support. Amazon reviewers love this legging for its comfort and ultra-flattering fit.

Original price: $33.99

These fleece-lined leggings will become your favorite go-to winter pants. They are warm and cozy and perfect for daily wear. Two pockets on the thighs are deep enough to fit smartphones, keys, wallets, and cards.

Original price: $26.99

These Merino wool hiking socks are built to provide total support and comfort during your hiking trips, no matter the weather. They are perfect for the colder months. This set comes with three pairs of socks.

Original price: $19.99

Wear these amazing fluffy, lounge socks as your winter slippers to keep your feet warm and cozy. They are a perfect stocking stuffer and come in a pack of six.

Original price: $300

The Marmot Stockholm Jacket for men is a super warm and durable down jacket with 700-fill down insulation and microfleece cuffs. This heavy jacket will keep you warm and fashionable.

Original price: $54.99

Carhartt is a favorite pick for its value, quality and fit. This hooded sweatshirt bears the Carhartt logo on the sleeve. Reviewers like the length of this sweatshirt and said it offers warmth without bulk.

Original price: $59.99

This crew-neck sweater oozes style with its flared long sleeves, oversized fit and fun contrast design. It's easy to wear with jeans or leggings for a fashionable look.

Original price: $49.99

Crocs are perennially on trend because they are durable. These adult classic clogs are comfortable, easy to wear and clean. Wear them with socks in the winter for a shoe you can slip on quickly to do the school or grocery run.

Original price: $49.99

Flannel shackets are very on trend at the moment. Grab this plaid button-down to bring your wardrobe into 2024. It is soft, comfortable to wear and warm.

Original price: $35.99

These cozy slippers are a winter must-have. They feature a suede-like exterior, a fur-lined insole and a thick enough sole to wear outside. Plus, they are machine washable.