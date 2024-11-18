Expand / Collapse search
Amazon Black Friday: Holiday pajama looks for the whole family

Wear these pajamas at home or out about town this holiday season

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Coordinated pajamas add to the holiday fun.

Coordinated pajamas add to the holiday fun. (iStock)

Amazon's Black Friday sale is great for discounts on your favorite holiday picks, including matching pajama sets. Holiday traditions like trimming the tree, sitting by the fire drinking hot cocoa in your favorite mug, or unwrapping gifts around the tree on Christmas morning are all the more remarkable when you coordinate outfits. Matching Christmas pajamas is one way to make the occasion more festive. Wear matching ensembles to create picture-perfect moments that you will treasure forever. 

This year, the retailer has extended its Black Friday savings for 12 full days – from Nov. 21 through Dec. 2. Sign up for a Prime membership during the holiday season (and beyond!) to enjoy fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals, and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here's a selection of seven Christmas pajama sets that are sure to add more fun to your favorite holiday traditions:  

Pajamagram Christmas pajamas: on sale for $21.19

Original price: $52.99

This style comes in classic holiday colors.

This style comes in classic holiday colors. (Amazon)

This easy take on a classic look combines a Christmas green, long-sleeve t-shirt with holiday plaid trousers for the perfect holiday pajama set. You can easily personalize the t-shirt to kick this look up a notch. 

HonestBaby matching holiday pajamas: on sale for $27.77

Original price: $31.44

This set is made of organic cotton.

This set is made of organic cotton. (Amazon)

This comfy pajama style is perfect for lounging by the fire or watching your favorite holiday film on the sofa. It is crafted from soft and comfy certified organic cotton.

Matching Pajamas long sleeve, button down: on sale for $37.59

Original price: $48.99

This look is perfect for a holiday photo.

This look is perfect for a holiday photo. (Amazon)

This classic button-down look is perfect for a Polar Express ride. The pajamas are soft against the skin and have some stretch to fit comfortably.

Women's satin pajamas set: on sale for $19.19

Original price: $45.04

Try this satin for total comfort.

Try this satin for total comfort. (Amazon)

You'll live in these super-soft, silk-like pajamas this Christmas. The set includes a loose button-down shirt and satin boxers.

Couples Christmas pajamas set: on sale for $17.99

Original price: $36.99

Stay cozy in these soft, warm pajamas.

Stay cozy in these soft, warm pajamas. (Amazon)

Wake up for Christmas brunch in a matching set of pajamas with your significant other. These pajamas are super soft and warm and great for a chilly cabin outing. 

