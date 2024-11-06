Amazon Black Friday: Here are 15 of the biggest deals on offer now

Amazon is offering great deals across all categories for 12 days during Black Friday Week. From Nov. 21 through Dec. 2, shoppers can save big with Amazon Black Friday deals. This year, the commerce giant has extended the number of days shoppers can save on everything from kitchen essentials to home electronics, beauty essentials, fashion essentials, jewelry, toys and fitness essentials.

New deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the deal event, so customers should come back often to find the latest discounts to check off their holiday shopping lists. If you want to take advantage of the many benefits of a Prime membership during the holiday season (and beyond!)—including fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime—you'll want to join now. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here are 15 of the biggest Black Friday Week deals that you can't afford to miss:

Original price: $169.99

Grab this customizable sunrise alarm clock for a more gentle wake-up. The Hatch Restore 2 uses light and sound to guide users awake. It is also designed to improve sleep quality at night. This is a great item to get for yourself or as a gift.

Original price: $2,997.99

Upgrade your TV to this SAMSUNG 75-Inch Series Quantum HDR+ and see how brilliant every detail becomes on a screen packed with over 8 million pixels with Quantum Matrix with Mini LEDs.

Original price: $349.99

These Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones offer multiple ways to connect with devices, including Bluetooth, analog input, USB-C and three built-in sound profiles. They have excellent sound quality and Active Noise Canceling that adapts to neutralize the world around you in real-time.

Original price: $119.99

You'll love the adaptability of this Carote set of pots and pans. The handles come off for easy stacking, making them great for smaller kitchens. Plus, you can use the cookware as dinnerware to serve your creation. Moreover, this non-stick cookware is easy to clean.

Original price: $299

TheraGun's deep tissue massage gun is Bluetooth-enabled so that you can control and guide it through the Therabody app. Use it to target discomfort, soothe tightness and experience faster post-workout recovery.

Original price: $320.82

Now is your chance to get a good deal on this workhorse, 12th-generation, 14-inch laptop that offers a powerful blend of performance and affordability. The computer is equipped with Intel's latest 12th-generation processors and delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks like browsing, streaming and light gaming.

Original price: $19

BIODANCE Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask makes a great stocking stuffer. These viral masks are famous for their quick hydration, leaving skin thoroughly moisturized. The mask contains three different kinds of probiotics that strengthen the skin's barrier and prevent skin aging.

Original price: $30.99

These ultra plush throw pillows from Utopia Bedding are an Amazon favorite and are great for those Christmas pillow covers. The set comes with four pillows.

Original price: $59.99

Use this neck and back massager to tackle muscle soreness, ease neck stiffness, eliminate cervical fatigue and relax yourself after a long day's work. It is easy to use and makes a great gift.

Original price: $21.95

This pack of 24 under-eye masks is designed to reduce puffiness, dark circles and fine lines. They are unscented and free of phthalates, sulfates and parabens.

Original price: $549

Take advantage of this great deal on Bowflex's adjustable dumbbells. These dumbbells can hold 5 to 52.5 pounds, have 15 weight settings and are great for a small gym.

Original price: $239

This cordless drill and impact driver set features a high-performance motor that delivers 300 watts of power and can complete your DIY needs.

Original price: $99.99

Reach for Oral-B's iO brush if you want a deep daily clean. The iO is clinically proven to remove 400% more plaque along the gumline versus a regular manual toothbrush. It has a quadrant timer and a pressure sensor to ensure your brushing optimally.

Original price: $337

Use the Bartesian cocktail-making machine to create over 60 different cocktails without measuring or mixing. It's almost like having an in-house bartender mix your drinks perfectly.

Original price: $89.99

This eye massager offers a heated massage to soothe and relax the eye area. It can also help improve eye dryness and fatigue and reduce dark circles.