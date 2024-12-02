Airline passenger sparks debate after being seated near massive dog on plane

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
TOP 3:
RUFF LANDING? – An airline traveler posted a video on social media showing that a passenger had a large dog in the row, sparking a discussion in the comments section.
NOT ALLERGY FREE – A woman with a severe allergy to just about everything says she can only eat these two things.
QUIZ YOURSELF – The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits, trends, history and people. This time, test your knowledge of festive flora, plane pioneers and so much more.
MORE IN LIFESTYLE
FOOD SHOCKER – A woman was left stunned after finding a raw hamburger patty on her windshield in a McDonald's drive-thru lane. See the video…
GETAWAY GIFTING –Make the most of Travel Tuesday with this holiday gift guide showing deep discounts on flights, hotels and more. Continue reading…
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion