Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Airline passenger sparks debate after being seated near massive dog on plane

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
dog on airplane

An air traveler posted a video on Reddit showing that a passenger had a large dog in the row (not pictured), sparking a discussion in the comments section. Many airlines' websites say that only smaller dogs or cats are allowed on a flight. (Stephen Chernin via Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

RUFF LANDING? – An airline traveler posted a video on social media showing that a passenger had a large dog in the row, sparking a discussion in the comments section.

NOT ALLERGY FREE – A woman with a severe allergy to just about everything says she can only eat these two things.

QUIZ YOURSELF – The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits, trends, history and people. This time, test your knowledge of festive flora, plane pioneers and so much more.

American Culture Quiz 12/1

American Culture Quiz! How well do you know this week's topics? (Getty Images; iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

FOOD SHOCKER – A woman was left stunned after finding a raw hamburger patty on her windshield in a McDonald's drive-thru lane. See the video…

GETAWAY GIFTING –Make the most of Travel Tuesday with this holiday gift guide showing deep discounts on flights, hotels and more. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split senior man and woman together

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Deals