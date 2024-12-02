Airline passenger sparks debate after being seated near massive dog on plane

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

RUFF LANDING? – An airline traveler posted a video on social media showing that a passenger had a large dog in the row, sparking a discussion in the comments section.

NOT ALLERGY FREE – A woman with a severe allergy to just about everything says she can only eat these two things.

QUIZ YOURSELF – The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits, trends, history and people. This time, test your knowledge of festive flora, plane pioneers and so much more.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

FOOD SHOCKER – A woman was left stunned after finding a raw hamburger patty on her windshield in a McDonald's drive-thru lane. See the video…

GETAWAY GIFTING –Make the most of Travel Tuesday with this holiday gift guide showing deep discounts on flights, hotels and more. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION