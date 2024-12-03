Score big on Travel Tuesday deals from airfare, cruises and excursions to gift this holiday

After Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes Travel Tuesday.

Travel Tuesday is held the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, giving Americans special bargains.

Consider giving the gift of an unforgettable experience by taking advantage of great deals on getaways.

From flights to cruises, hotels and more, take a peek at these travel-worthy deals below.

American Airlines

American Airlines is offering domestic flights under $100 with cities such as Miami, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago and more.

For those seeking a trip across the pond, the airline is offering round-trip flights to Europe from $599.

JetBlue

JetBlue is offering their "Cyber Funday" sale stretching from Cyber Monday to Wednesday, the day after Travel Tuesday.

The sale includes domestic one-way flights for as low as $49. Cities such as Boston, Nashville, Washington, Miami and more are included in the sale.

Delta

Delta is offering deals until Wednesday, Dec. 4 with flight discounts extending to 65 destinations worldwide.

"This year’s event is packed with incredible deals for customers looking to plan their winter getaways, from deep discounts on flights to vacation packages, car rentals, and more," a Delta spokesperson told Fox News Digital via email.

Booking.com

Booking.com is extending its Black Friday deals past Travel Tuesday to Wednesday. Deals start at 20% off on properties worldwide.

The discount is applied to the price before taxes and fees are added.

Shore Excursions

Passengers can get up to 40% off shore excursions by booking through Shore Excursions Group, a Florida-based travel arrangements company.

"Shore Excursions Group is seeing a material increase in bookings as travelers are planning earlier to avoid the best deals selling out, including the most popular and highest rated excursions," said Paul Kiritsy, CEO of Shore Excursions Group, to Fox News Digital via email.

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is extending their Cyber Monday sale offering up to 40% off cruises with drinks and Wi-Fi included.

Up to $500 in an onboard credit is also being offered as part of the deal, and can be used for spa experiences and shore excursions.