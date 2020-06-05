'Age-defying' woman, 62, claims men from '20 to 70' try to chat her up on Instagram

Age is nothing but a number for one fitness fanatic in her sixties who claims that men are constantly chatting her up on Instagram as if it were a dating app, though she jokes that some of the suitors are young enough to be her son.

Sheila Kiss, 62, lives in Bali, Indonesia, and follows a strict workout routine, exercising in two-hour stretches six days per week to maintain her fierce physique.

The former model said she fell in love with fitness about 30 years ago and has never looked back, The Sun reports.

HERE'S WHY WE'RE SO DARN TIRED, ACCORDING TO A NEW SURVEY

“I started my health and fitness lifestyle when I was about thirty after my second child. I resumed tennis again twice a week and also started aerobics,” Kiss said. “Aerobics was really popular in the '80s and I could go five days a week, even with three children."

Kiss, from Birmingham, England, revealed that she didn’t embrace weightlifting until her forties, admitting that weight training “makes such a difference to your shape and body tone."

“I've never focused on weight and I don't weigh myself, but rather focus on tone and I don't consider a skinny body to be a healthy or a well-shaped body,” Kiss explained. “I’d much rather have a sporty, well-toned look.”

Today, she enjoys weightlifting, spin classes and yoga to stay slim, trim and energized.

“I find even though I'm the oldest in the class I will be lifting the heaviest weights,” Kiss joked. "Lifting heavy weights doesn't bulk you up but eating cakes will."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The “age-defying” woman further credits her passion for health and wellness to “never” getting sick. Beyond the gym, Kiss avoids calorie-counting and scales, and embraces a healthy diet full of fresh produce, to feel “super strong” and at her best.

The workout buff also said that other gym-going women often compliment her youthful appearance, and say they want to be just like her when reach her age.

"They always say that I am such an inspiration to them and I really love that, as at the age of 20 you just realize how important it is to keep strong, healthy and fit, and how confident it can make you feel,” Kiss said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With a following of 55,000 on Instagram, Kiss claims that “men do stare” and constantly send her messages on the photo-sharing app, hoping for sparks to fly.

"I laugh to myself as I am old enough to be their mother. They totally confuse my Instagram page with Tinder; men who private message me would be from 20 to 70,” she said of their advances. “I just hit delete.”