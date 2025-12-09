Expand / Collapse search
'Addictive' butter-dipped ice cream cones go viral

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Gif of ice cream in butter

Stew Leonard's said the ice cream is dipped in "real butter." (Stew Leonard's)

SWEET TOPPING - A grocery store's butter-dipped ice cream cones went viral on social media platforms, sparking mixed reactions, from fascination to disbelief.

GROUNDS FOR HOPE - Can coffee slow aging? New research says yes, but only if you drink the right amount.

SEASONAL SPOTLIGHT - A Florida content creator resurfaces her Chick-fil-A nugget tree. This display is a holiday piece she originally designed in 2023 – and it's gone viral again.

Screenshots show Mackenzie Biehl's Chick-fil-A nugget tree.

Florida content creator Mackenzie Biehl resurfaces her viral Chick-fil-A nugget tree. (Mackenzie Biehl/@mackenziebiehl)

PACK YOUR OWN - California is escalating its war against plastic bags at grocery stores, banning even "reusable" versions starting next year.

GRAPE EXPECTATIONS - An Oregon winery uses biodynamic farming, which focuses on holistic agriculture, to create natural wines without the use of commercial additives.

