'Addictive' butter-dipped ice cream cones go viral

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

SWEET TOPPING - A grocery store's butter-dipped ice cream cones went viral on social media platforms, sparking mixed reactions, from fascination to disbelief.

GROUNDS FOR HOPE - Can coffee slow aging? New research says yes, but only if you drink the right amount.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

SEASONAL SPOTLIGHT - A Florida content creator resurfaces her Chick-fil-A nugget tree. This display is a holiday piece she originally designed in 2023 – and it's gone viral again.

PACK YOUR OWN - California is escalating its war against plastic bags at grocery stores, banning even "reusable" versions starting next year.

GRAPE EXPECTATIONS - An Oregon winery uses biodynamic farming, which focuses on holistic agriculture, to create natural wines without the use of commercial additives.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOOD AND DRINK NEWS