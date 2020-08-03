Acrobat handcuffed, removed from Myrtle Beach for wearing thong bikini in viral video

The bikini was apparently too itsy, bitsy, teeny, weeny.

A video of a well-known acrobat being handcuffed by police in Myrtle Beach, S.C., after a confrontation over her swimsuit has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the woman, performer Sam Panda, and the police are seen arguing over a bikini ordinance, which the officers say Panda is in violation of. Panda can be seen being led off the beach with her hands cuffed behind her back.

“I literally wear this to the beach every day,” she says to the officers.

Panda claims in the caption of the 20-minute video that the ordeal began when another beachgoer called the cops because of her bikini.

“A woman called the cops on me because of my bikini. That’s how this all started,” part of the caption reads.

Once the officers lead her and her friend off the beach, they read from a binder the ordinance that states it “shall be unlawful for any person to appear in the nude at any public beach …"

“I’m not nude,” Panda is heard defending herself.

In Horry County and Myrtle Beach, thong bathing suits are considered indecent exposure and prohibited in public.

Police confirmed the incident to Fox 8, claiming they were called to the beach over a report of two women “dancing and soliciting videos on the beach” while wearing thong bikinis, and one in a see-through top.

When officers arrived, “one of the women attempted to walk away from officers and was detained," the outlet reports.

In the video, the officers can be heard stating they arrested Panda for “how she was acting."

Panda was led off the beach in cuffs but reportedly released and allowed to leave without an arrest.