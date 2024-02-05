8 things you should have in your home to beat spring allergies

If you live with spring allergies and notice they have worsened in recent years, you are not alone. Research from the Department of Agriculture said pollen season starts 20 days earlier, is 10 days longer, and features 21% more pollen than in 1990. That means that Americans with allergies now face more miserable days spent with runny noses, itchy eyes, coughing, and sneezing.

The best way to beat spring allergies is to get in front of them. Several types of over-the-counter solutions can help ease allergy symptoms. Oral antihistamines, for example, can help relieve sneezing, itching, a stuffy or runny nose, and watery eyes. Corticosteroid nasal sprays can help relieve drippy noses. Some swear by nasal washes to remove dust, pollen, and other debris. You could also improve the quality of the air you breathe in your home by using an air purifier to remove allergens so that you have at least one haven when pollen counts are highest.

Whatever your line of defense will be, make sure you work on your action plan before spring allergies kick up. We've selected 8 products to help you beat spring allergies. You can find these selections on Amazon and have them delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Amazon Basic Care 24 Hour Allergy Relief $15.60, $14.57

Amazon Basic Care 24-Hour Allergy Relief treats both indoor and outdoor allergy symptoms. It relieves hay fever symptoms or other upper respiratory allergies for 24 hours. This bottle comes with 300 pills.

Alavert Allergy 24-Hour Relief $21.99

Are you looking for more palatable relief? Try Alavert Allergy 24-Hour Relief in citrus burst flavor. Just one pill will relieve all day from sneezing, runny nose, itchy, watery eyes, and itching of the nose and throat. You can also order it from your local pharmacy such as Wallgreens or Walmart.

Flonase Allergy Relief Nasal Spray $15.99

Flonase Allergy Relief Nasal Spray is 72 ounces of non-drowsy allergy relief. Flonase provides 24-hour all-in-one relief from nasal congestion, sneezing, runny nose, itchy nose, and itchy and watery eyes. You can also order it from your local CVS or Walgreens.

Afrin No Drip Severe Congestion $15.64

Try Afrin No Drip Severe Congestion spray with menthol for instant nasal and sinus congestion relief. This nose decongestant is no match for even the most congested noses and provides relief in seconds for up to 12 hours. Order from Amazon or check out your pickup and delivery options from Walgreens or Walmart.

Arm & Hammer Simply Saline Daily Care Nasal Mist $18.99, now $13.98

This three-pack of Arm & Hammer Simply Saline Daily Care Nasal Mist perfectly complements any of the above medications. The nasal mist delivers a drug and steroid-free instant congestion relief. The gentle formula flushes out irritants and moisturizes dry nasal passages related to allergies, colds, flu, and sinusitis. You can also find your spray at Walgreens or CVS.

Navage Nasal Irrigation System $109.95, $99.98

Because allergy season seems to drag on forever, you might want to invest in this Navage Nasal Irrigation System. This drug-free nasal suction device works quickly to soothe nasal passages by sucking out mucus, allergens and germs. The system kit has one nose cleaner for adults, 30 salt pods, one pair of standard nose pillows, and two pre-installed AA batteries to get you started. You can also order one for pickup from your local Walmart.

LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies $99.99, now $84.98

If you are new to air purifiers, this LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies is a good place to start. The Amazon best-selling purifier can clean air to every corner of a room up to 1095 sq. ft. The three-stage filtration system can filter airborne particles like dust, pollen, pet dander, bacteria, viruses, and mold spores. You can also order the air purifier directly from levoit.

BLUEAIR Air Purifiers 211i Max $349.99

This BLUEAIR Air Purifier can clean a 635 sq. ft room in about 12.5 minutes or a 1,524 sq. ft room in 30 minutes. It has a HEPA filter and is compatible with Amazon Alexa. Reviews note that it has an LED touch display and quiet operation. You can also order it straight from Blueair.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals.