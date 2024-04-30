70-year-old man pays $400 per week for billboard as he looks for love, plus why alcohol-free beer is booming

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

LOOKING FOR LOVE – A Texas man is searching for a new wife in his small town by paying $400 a week for a billboard ad on a roadway. His 20-foot sign is a callout to find his next lucky lady. Continue reading...

NO BUZZ – Non-alcoholic beers are one of the lone bright spots in an industry suffering stagnant growth in recent years. Here are five beers, plus three major trends that are driving the movement. Continue reading...

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – This week's American Culture Quiz is focused on all-things Kentucky Derby, U.S. gems and geography — plus Hollywood and presidential history. See how well you do. Test your knowledge...

CELEBRATING MOM – Check out these eco-friendly gift ideas ahead of Mother's Day. From a tote bag to an indoor herb garden and more, grab them now on Amazon and celebrate the special woman in your life. Continue reading...

PORTAL TO THE PAST – A Michigan man found a time capsule in his kitchen ceiling with artifacts dating back to the early 1900s. See photos of the unique discovery. Continue reading...

SWIFTIES REACT – "The Tortured Poets Department" is Taylor Swift's 11th studio album. Swifties on social media are posting their live, raw reactions — and a psychologist weighed in on themes that the songs cover. Continue reading...

TOURIST HOTSPOTS – Celebrated sitcom "Seinfeld" was famously set in a fictional New York City diner called Monk's Cafe. Two real diners are now tourist attractions for having roles in TV lore. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

