70-year-old man pays $400 per week for billboard as he looks for love, plus why alcohol-free beer is booming

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Billboard and Gilberti

A 70-year-old man is looking for love in an unusual way by posting a billboard in his Texas town.  (SWNS/iStock)

LOOKING FOR LOVE – A Texas man is searching for a new wife in his small town by paying $400 a week for a billboard ad on a roadway. His 20-foot sign is a callout to find his next lucky lady. Continue reading...

NO BUZZ – Non-alcoholic beers are one of the lone bright spots in an industry suffering stagnant growth in recent years. Here are five beers, plus three major trends that are driving the movement. Continue reading...

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – This week's American Culture Quiz is focused on all-things Kentucky Derby, U.S. gems and geography — plus Hollywood and presidential history. See how well you do. Test your knowledge...

American culture quiz

American culture quiz! How well do you know the answers to these culture quiz questions? Try your hand here! (Getty Images/iStock)

CELEBRATING MOM – Check out these eco-friendly gift ideas ahead of Mother's Day. From a tote bag to an indoor herb garden and more, grab them now on Amazon and celebrate the special woman in your life. Continue reading...

PORTAL TO THE PAST – A Michigan man found a time capsule in his kitchen ceiling with artifacts dating back to the early 1900s. See photos of the unique discovery. Continue reading...

SWIFTIES REACT – "The Tortured Poets Department" is Taylor Swift's 11th studio album. Swifties on social media are posting their live, raw reactions — and a psychologist weighed in on themes that the songs cover. Continue reading...

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's new album includes various themes and feelings. A psychologist weighs in on some of the potential meanings behind the intricate lyrics.  (Getty Images)

TOURIST HOTSPOTS – Celebrated sitcom "Seinfeld" was famously set in a fictional New York City diner called Monk's Cafe. Two real diners are now tourist attractions for having roles in TV lore. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

