Texas bachelor, 70, is looking for love, pays $400 a week for billboard sign about 'enjoying karaoke'

A Texas man is searching for love — and he's taken his search on the road.

Al Gilberti, 70, is from Sweetwater, Texas, and is dedicated to finding his special someone. He described himself as a "lonely male" who's seeking a "female marriage-minded" person, according to the billboard sign he pays for in the west Texas town.

LOVE FROM WITHIN: 5 EASY WAYS TO CREATE FULFILLING LOVE WITHOUT DATING APPS, ACCORDING TO EXPERTS

The billboard, 20 feet high, includes an image of Gilberti and a call-out for anyone looking for love — and who enjoys karaoke, too.

The $400-a-week sign reads, "Lonely male, can relocate, Sweetwater. Seeks female marriage minded. Enjoy karaoke."

In the first two weeks since it was installed, Gilberti told SWNS that he’s had over 400 calls and 50 emails.

"It’s been more inquiries from people that are looking to gain something from me — which I get. I’d probably do the same," he added.

‘GOLDEN BACHELOR’ BREAKUP SUGGESTS THE MANY CHALLENGES OF DATING AT OLDER AGE, SAYS EXPERT

"People are inquiring thinking I was someone rich to help with their bills!" he also said.

The divorced dad of one said that many people are looking to take his money — something he said he’s not interested in entertaining.

Originally from Burlington, Vermont, Gilberti is a former band promoter. He said his non-negotiables are loyalty, honesty and sincerity.

"I just want someone loyal. I want someone honest about themselves and someone sincere that’s going to be coming into something they really want to be in," he told SWNS.

‘GOLDEN BACHELOR’ STARS GERRY TURNER AND THERESA NIST DIVORCING 3 MONTHS AFTER TELEVISED WEDDING

Gilberti said he is also looking for someone with a "slim build," but otherwise doesn’t have a preference about looks.

He even said he would go to Europe if that meant he could find "the one."

"I’d go to Europe to meet someone," he said — but only if he got his passport sorted.

As for what he can bring to the table, he told SWNS he’s a good listener and is open-minded.

"I can offer someone that’s going to listen," said the Texas man who’s been single since 2015.

Gilberti said he has a retirement income and doesn’t look to be 70 years old — even noting his last relationship was with someone 26 years younger than him.

He noted that "a lot of seniors are close-minded" but he "is not."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

He also said he's prepared to move anywhere within the U.S. to be with "the one," but is also willing to go over to the U.K. if it’s the right person.

"It all depends on the person. As long as I’m not going to stump the money up, and then I have to leave," he told SWNS.

Gilberti also told SWNS that he’s "someone looking for fame" with his billboard listing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Gilberti for further comment and updates.