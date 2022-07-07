7-year-old saves choking classmate with Heimlich maneuver

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

7-YEAR-OLD HERO - Second grader David Diaz Jr., 7, is being hailed a hero after he performed the Heimlich maneuver on his friend, who was choking on pizza at school. Continue reading…

‘EVERYTHING WENT CRAZY’ - Justin Broomhall caught a massive alligator snapping turtle on Father’s Day. He estimates the turtle weighed between 150 and 160 pounds and was over 100 years old. Continue reading…

ALL-AMERICAN BREWERIES - Check out these six breweries across the U.S. offering delicious beer and stunning views. Continue reading…

‘BE THE TRUSTED SOURCE’ - In the wake of the Highland Park shooting, experts tell Fox News Digital how to talk with your kids about safety and coping mechanisms. Continue reading…

SHOCKING WIN - A hairdresser in Virginia won $200,000 in the lottery, but didn’t believe it – even after her husband and friend told her she had won. Continue reading…

‘THEY JUST FORGOT’ - A mom who relies on a Facebook group to get her twin preemies the formula they need is speaking out to remind people the baby formula shortage is still dire. Continue reading…

FORGETTING FACES - If you have trouble recognizing the faces of people you know, you may have prosopagnosia, or ‘face blindness.’ Actor Brad Pitt has said he thinks he has the disorder. Continue reading…

AVOIDING HOPELESSNESS - Real Alternatives, a nonprofit in Pennsylvania, is helping women feel ‘empowered for life,’ CEO Kevin Bagatta told ‘Fox and Friends.’ Continue reading…

QUIZ: FRUIT OR VEGGIE? - Test your knowledge of healthy foods with this 10-question quiz. Continue reading…

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO… - Julia Ward Howe wrote "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" in November 1861. The biblical epic inspired soldiers to vanquish slavery and continues to rally Americans to this day. Continue reading…

WHAT’S COOKING? - For dinner tonight, try these chicken enchiladas that are made with a two-ingredient sauce. Try the recipe…

