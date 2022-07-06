Pennsylvania nonprofit is dedicated to helping pregnant women avoid abortion's ‘hopelessness’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Though the popular culture may suggest otherwise, women who find themselves unexpectedly pregnant have a lot more options for themselves and their babies than the pro-choice segment of society may suggest they do.

Pennsylvania nonprofit Real Alternatives is offering a program that provides services to new and expectant mothers who are in need of extra support.

Real Alternatives founding CEO Kevin Bagatta joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning to discuss how — for the past 27 years — the organization has dedicated state funding to adoption agencies, maternity homes, pregnancy centers and Catholic charities.

Bagatta quoted former Pennsylvania Gov. Robert P. Casey, who said at the first Real Alternatives banquet, "Our business is to fight the poison of hopelessness with love."

"And that’s really what the program is about," Bagatta said.

The CEO said that across all agencies, there are more than 400 counselors available at any given time to provide support to women who are feeling the pressure of maintaining their pregnancy and giving birth to their baby.

"The first and most important thing [the counselors] do is listen," he said. "Listen and meet her where she is — ask her what the stressors are, what her pressures are — and then we help her help herself."

Bagatta explained that Pennsylvania is serving as an example to the rest of the states that will now be expected to step up amid the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The nonprofit currently serves 337,000 women in Pennsylvania.

It has also expanded the efforts in Indiana, where 92,000 women are receiving help.

"We’ve helped 12 other states to start programs, and we need, obviously, to help more and build capacity, so women feel empowered for life," he said.

As controversial as the abortion debate is, Bagatta takes pride in the way his business provides a positive approach.

"That’s what America’s about," he said.

"We help people. We solve problems. And that’s what this program represents."

His group offers "free, caring and completely confidential pregnancy and parenting support services" at 1-888-LIFE-AID. The website of Real Alternatives (realalternatives.org) also shares other key information.