20 travel essentials for infants and toddlers you can get at a discount during Amazon's February Baby Sale

No matter what avenue of transport you choose, traveling with an infant or a toddler may seem like a daunting task. That's because long hours in a car or airplane are anxiety-producing, even for adults. With some preparation, you can quickly mitigate some of the circumstances that make travel a nightmare, even for the littlest of travelers.

For instance, booking an earlier flight means fewer delays, or hitting the road earlier means arriving at your destination at a good time. And while choosing to travel with a child under two on your lap is an option that could save you money, save your peace of mind and buy some wiggle room with an extra seat. You'll appreciate it once you are up in the air.

There are many considerations you can control that make the unpredictability of travel less of a hassle. We've selected 20 baby travel essentials that will help keep your baby or toddler safe and entertained for hours. You can find them at a discount during Amazon's February Baby Sale event, which runs from February 1 through the end of the month. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can have your baby travel essentials delivered to your door in 24 hours. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

reperkid Durable Double Stroller Bag for Airplane Travel $35.00, now $29.95

This double-stroller travel bag makes your traveling very easy and comfortable. The easily adjustable and padded carry straps keep your hands free, making it easy for you to hold your tickets, coffee and even your baby.

Jeep Unlimited Reversible Handle Stroller $129.99, now $99.99

This Jeep Unlimited Reversible Handle Stroller is a good choice for babies who can sit up alone, and the stroller is also compatible with car seats. The stroller's reversible handle allows the baby to ride parent-facing or forward-facing.

Alpine Muffy Baby Ear Protection for Babies and Toddlers $39.99, now $29.99

Protect your baby from the loud noises of traveling with these Alpine Muffy Baby Ear Protection for Babies and Toddlers. These noise-canceling headphones are easily adjusted to fit perfectly around your baby's ears.

blublu Park Inflatable Airplane Bed with sides $45.99, now $39.99

Packing the blublu Park Inflatable Airplane Bed is a good choice, especially if you will be flying long haul. The bed has two side walls and a three-point seat belt to prevent your baby from rolling off so you can rest while your baby sleeps.

Infantino Flip Advanced 4-in-1 Carrier $37.99, now $32.98

If you don't have one before traveling, you'll want to invest in a baby carrier. It will help you move through the airport efficiently and can come in handy if traveling to a destination where you might be climbing hills or steps. This Infantino Flip Advanced 4-in-1 Carrier is for newborns and older babies up to 32 pounds.

Kopi Baby Portable Diaper Changing Pad $38.99, now $26.99

This Kopi Baby Portable Diaper Changing Pad is more than just a place to lay your baby for a change. The pad has large pockets and an extra inner pocket for more storage for your baby's essentials so that you can leave the cumbersome diaper bag behind. It's the perfect on-the-go baby station.

Guava Lotus Travel Crib $279.95, now $229.95

Make sure your baby will sleep comfortably no matter where you stay with this Guava Lotus Travel Crib. The crib's 3D Z-Fold technology allows it to fold compact enough to carry through airports. Plus, it is lightweight and sets up in 15 seconds.

NCVI Baby Formula Dispenser On The Go $19.99, now $9.99

This on-the-go dispenser for baby formula has a silicone sealing ring on the inner lid to keep the baby's food fresh and prevents the formula from getting wet. Use it to store snacks, too.

Cordless Baby Bottle Warmer for Breastmilk or Formula $69.99, now $59.99

Don't leave home without a portable bottle warmer. This cordless baby bottle warmer is good for warming formula or breast milk. Just screw the milk bottle directly into the unit, or fit it with the appropriate adapter, then press the power button and feed your baby within minutes. The travel bottle warmer is compact and fits easily into diaper bags.

Chuya Baby Teether Toy $8.99, now $5.39

Keep a teething baby soothed with this Chuya Baby Teether Toy. This teether is made from non-toxic food-grade silicone and is BPA-free. It has the perfect chew texture for baby's needs for relief of discomfort and soft gums.

Evenflo Shyft DualRide Infant Car Seat $549.99, now $439.20

Car seats are essential for car travel but are also a great way to keep your baby safe on the plane. The Evenflo Shyft DualRide Infant Car Seat transforms from an infant car seat to a stroller and back with ease.

Kolcraft Cloud Plus Lightweight Easy Fold Compact Toddler Stroller $79.99, now $71.99

This lightweight stroller is a good pick to keep your little one comfortable with a multi-position recline, padded seat back and padded five-point safety harness. The easy, compact fold makes it simple to store in your car or when checking in at the airline. Your toddler will love having a place to rest.

Sunany Inflatable Foot Rest Pillow $32.99, now $24.99

The Sunany Inflatable Foot Rest Pillow inflates to fill the gap between two seats. Toddlers can use it as a second tray table or to stretch out and sleep.

Guolely Busy Board Montessori Toy for 1 2 3 4 Year $29.99, now $18.65

Keep your toddler occupied with this Guolely Busy Board Montessori Toy, suitable for one- to four-year-olds. This easily transportable toy features 25 Montessori toddler activities, including zippers, shoelaces, buttons, belt buckles, jigsaw puzzles, alphabet, clocks and calendar learning games. It is perfect for keeping your child busy on a long car ride.

Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray for Toddler & Kids $40.00, now $28.95

Keep their entertainment gear together with this Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray for Toddler & Kids. This car seat tray can be used in the car, on airplanes, and with booster seats. Plus, the dry-erase top of this travel tray is large and can be utilized as a surface for snacks or other activities when traveling.

Original Children's EarPlanes $23.27, now $19.95

Have a pair of these EarPlanes earplugs to help relieve inflight ear discomfort. The earplugs are designed to fit into a child's ear to ease the ear pain caused by changes in cabin pressure when ascending and descending during a flight.

The Honest Company Babe's Mini Must Haves $14.99, now $11.99

Don't leave home without these must-have travel-sized essentials that come in a reusable pouch. The set includes shampoo, body wash and moisturizers that are gentle enough for baby but great for the whole family.

ALVABABY 2pcs Wet Dry Bags $12.99, now $9.99

These Wet Dry Bags will make transporting soiled items a breeze. Just put any dirty laundry that needs to be washed later in the sealed side for no wicking or leaking.

Evenflo Tribute LX 2-in-1 Lightweight Convertible Car Seat $79.99

Pack this Evenflo Tribute LX 2-in-1 Lightweight Convertible Car Seat for easy-to-transport safety. This fan-favorite offers a budget-friendly choice without sacrificing safety, comfort or ease. The seat's compact design is ideal for smaller vehicles and plane travel.

Hand Sanitizer Wipes by Boogie Wipes $8.99

Pack these Boogie Hand Wipes to keep little hands clean. These wipes are antibacterial, alcohol-free, hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested. They are made with aloe to moisturize the skin and come in a resealable pack.