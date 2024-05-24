5 over-the-top apartment amenities to draw in renters: Rock-climbing walls, private subway entrances and more

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Apartment complexes are pulling out all the stops to bring in new tenants these days.

RentCafe, an online housing platform, recently released a study of some of the oddest, quirkiest amenities found in apartment complexes around the country.

The idea is that apartment buildings are adding amenities to their properties to make them more appealing to renters, including to those searching for or desiring to buy a property but currently unable to, for a variety of reasons.

After reviewing 200,000 apartment amenities, the company said these were some of the most notable finds.

Check out this list.

5 quirkiest apartment amenity offerings

1. Private subway entrance

An apartment complex in Brooklyn, New York, offers a private subway entrance just steps from tenants front door.

At the Ava DoBro tower, those who live in the building can walk out of their apartment, into an elevator and go straight down onto the subway platform under the building.

The amenity, according to RentCafe, adds "an attractive edge to urban living."

2. DNA-based pet waste management system

Some apartment complexes across the country have a perk — depending on how you see it — of checking pet waste DNA, RentCafe found.

The company said this amenity would remove any doubt that you were the resident who let your pet relieve itself — but neglected to pick up afterward.

The amenity allows the building to sample the waste and track down the pet owner responsible for it.

"Thanks to this quirky amenity, potentially awkward conversations with your landlord could turn into scenes reminiscent of a ‘Law & Order’ episode, where a DNA sample from your pet can help solve the mystery by proving that you’re a responsible pet owner," the company said.

3. Rock-climbing walls

SkyHouse, an apartment complex in Lower Manhattan, New York, has a rock-climbing wall and outdoor slide, said RentCafe.

The rock-climbing wall is 55 feet tall, and the apartment building makes sure to sell it as a unique amenity to potential tenants.

"This unusual amenity is not only a fantastic way for families with kids to keep little ones active even during rainy days, but it also allows adults to bring out their inner child without ever leaving home," RentCafe noted.

4. Luxury car elevator

A popular luxury amenity some apartment buildings offer is a car elevator.

The Bentley Residences tower in Miami, Florida, has a car elevator that will allow residents to drive their car into the elevator and be lifted to their unit’s front door.

RentCafe noted that this quirky amenity is a great alternative to lugging bags of groceries up and into your home.

5. Podcast studio

Some apartments offer access to a podcasting studio within the luxury building, according to RentCafe.

With thousands of podcasts listened to daily, this space allows renters the chance to start their own podcast without ever leaving the building.

"What many people probably fail to realize is that besides having a good sense of humor, great hair and the knack for telling a story in less than two minutes, aspiring social media stars also need to keep equipment in mind," RentCafe noted.

Other quirky amenities on the list included an art studio, smart fitness mirrors and private observatories.

Sotheby’s International Realty real estate adviser Nikki Beauchamp told Fox News Digital that apartments are adding these unique amenities to "broaden the appeal and attract tenants in the door."

She added, "The amenities can be successful in bringing in new tenants if positioned and marketed in the right way to appeal to the target audience."

Something to note, however, is that often these buildings with over-the-top amenities include additional costs.

"The upside of this is that if you are not going to use any of the amenities, you are not obligated to pay for them. Tenants should lean into the advice of their trusted adviser and try to negotiate potential concessions," she recommended.

Fox News Digital's Megan Henney contributed reporting.