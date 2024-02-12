18 DIY picks from Amazon to prep your home for spring homebuying season

Spring is traditionally the best time to sell a home. The better weather brings buyers out, and it's also an excellent opportunity to showcase your property against a backdrop of beautiful greenery so that it can look its best. Spring is the busiest time of year for home buyers and sellers, so if you plan to list your home, make sure to take care of any small projects to get your home ready.

One place to start is by sprucing up your exterior with splashes of colors and furniture, highlighting its potential. It is one way to grab a buyer's attention and stand out in a more competitive market. Boosting your home's curb appeal can include painting your home's exterior, restaining fences or decks, or power washing walk-ups and siding. Adding new pillows and carpets could also liven up aging patio furniture. Amazon has several options for every budget to help you stage your outdoor space without breaking the bank.

Or maybe your kitchen has aged, and a complete redo isn't in your budget. Changing the knobs on your cabinets is an easy fix. For the wow factor, you can opt to paint cabinets. In the bathroom, replace old or broken toilet seats with new ones, and consider regrouting your shower or floor tiles if they look dingy or outdated.

For maximum curb appeal, update your front door by installing a new handle and lock and give your door a coat of fresh paint. If the budget allows, add a new light fixture, too. We've selected 18 products to get you started on projects in every room of your house. You can find these items and everything you need to prepare your home for the spring homebuying season on Amazon and have your picks delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Here are 18 picks to help you get your home DIY updates completed efficiently:

For kitchen refresh

For the bathroom refresh

To maximize curb appeal

For the patio update

VONFORN Paint Sprayer $59.99, now $42.99

Make a paint project easy with this VONFORN Paint Sprayer. This paint sprayer comes with four nozzles and can handle most paint projects. The paint sprayer can be easily assembled with no tools; even if you are a beginner, you can quickly get started after reading the manual.

#1 Deck Premium Wood Fence Stain and Sealer $35.99

This Amazon's Choice wood fence stain and sealer is easy to apply and long-lasting. Reviews like the paint quality and said it covers well and cleans up easily. You can use this to stain and seal wood decks, too.

PowRyte Electric Pressure Washer $179.99, now $119.99

Get your patio furniture and outdoor-ready for spring with a good power washing. This PowRyte Electric Pressure Washer directly sprays foams so that you get even coverage to make sure your area is clean. The washer has four tips to pressure wash most areas outside your home – windows included!

MIULEE Pack of 2 Decorative Outdoor Waterproof Pillows $14.99

Infuse an instant spring vibe into your garden with these vibrant, waterproof throw pillows. The pillows are available in several spring hues to bring life into any outdoor setting.

nuLOOM Asha Simple Border $140.00, now $80.54

Outdoor rugs are a great way to define an area on your patio and make it seem more significant than it is. This nuLOOM Asha Simple Border rug can be hosed down outside and spot-treated for any mild stains using rug cleaner. It's also beautiful enough to bring inside! You can also find it at Home Depot here.

100 Narcissus Daffodil Mix Flower Bulb Box $49.95, now $44.95

Spruce up your garden bed with this Narcissus Daffodil Mix Flower Bulb Box. This mix of 100 bulbs is quality picked and packed directly from Holland with showy brilliant colors. They can be planted in pots, containers, borders, beds, planters and much more. Plant them now to be ready for spring!

Rubberific 0.8 cu ft Shredded Rubber Mulch (Brown) $32.99

An easy update to any garden bed is replacing degraded mulch. This Rubberific 0.8 cu ft Shredded Rubber Mulch (Brown) is ready to go. This mulch is easy to work with and hardwearing. Click here to order it for delivery or pickup from your local Lowe's.

Giani Wood Look Paint Kit $49.95

Maximize your home's curb appeal by painting your front door with this Giani Wood Look Paint Kit. The kit includes everything you need to transform your front door in a single morning or afternoon.

Amazon Basics Exterior Door Knob With Key Lock and Deadbolt $25.56, now $19.97

Update your front door locks with this Amazon Basics Exterior Door Knob With Key Lock and Deadbolt. Reviews said the lock is easy to install and the product is worth its price.

Azdele Black Front Door Handle with Deadbolt and Lever Set $59.99

This Azdele Black Front Door Handle with Deadbolt and Lever Set will elevate your front door appeal.

Outdoor Wall Light Fixtures $69.99, now $58.85

These high-quality light fixtures will set your home apart from the competitors. The fixtures are finished with smooth, clean lines in matte black for a simple yet classy look.

KOHLER 4636-RL-0 Cachet ReadyLatch Elongated Toilet Seat $37.99

Don't let a broken toilet seat derail a potential sale. Toilet seats are easily replaceable with this KOHLER 4636-RL-0 Cachet ReadyLatch Elongated Toilet Seat. You can also order the seat directly from Kholer here.

Mallbaola Grout Repair Kit $13.99

Nothing says new like clean grout. So, if your bathroom grout looks dingy, this Mallbaola Grout Repair Kit can help you quickly fix it. The tile grout is safe to use in enclosed spaces and allows you to rapidly complete your home improvement upgrades. The repair kit includes a scraper, a roll of stickers, a small stick, two gloves and instructions.

StyloVue 100 Pieces Peel and Stick Backsplash $49.99

The StyloVue 100 Pieces Peel and Stick Backsplash are designed with high-performance PVC polymer material, offering waterproof, heat-resistant, stain-resistant, anti-scratch and fadeless properties. You can instantly elevate a dated bathroom in a budget-friendly way.

Nuvo Earl Grey Cabinet Makeover Kit $79.95, now $69.95

A major kitchen overhaul is time-consuming and expensive. Opt instead to update the room's look with a fresh coat of paint. This Nuvo Earl Grey Cabinet Makeover Kit is perfect for adding sophistication and depth to any decor. You can redefine your kitchen cabinets in a day with the kit's brush-and-roll application. Each package covers 100 square feet, ideal for the typical kitchen, and includes all the necessary tools for a flawless finish. You can also order the kit from local retailers such as Walmart.

Giani Granite Countertop Paint Kit $99.95

Try this Giani Granite Countertop Paint Kit to update outdated counters. Your buyers will know they aren't getting the real deal, but this kitchen cheat can help them imagine what it can be. You can also find the kit with various delivery and pickup options from Home Depot.

Ravinte 30 Pack | 5 Inch Matte Black Stainless Steel Kitchen Cabinet Handles $26.99, $21.59

Give your cabinets a quick update by replacing hardware. These Ravinte 30 Pack | 5 Inch Matte Black Stainless Steel Kitchen Cabinet Handles are very on-trend.

Under Cabinet Lights $29.99, now $19.98

Give your cabinets the luxury touch with these under-cabinet lights. These lights mount easily under your cabinets and can turn on automatically when human motion is detected within a specific range. They are perfect for displaying your new updates during evening showings.