3rd grade teacher promises kids hot cocoa if she makes basketball shot

An elementary school teacher has gone viral after she put hot chocolate on the line with a basketball shot.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, a third grade teacher at the Holy Trinity School Georgetown in Washington, D.C., made a bet with her students on the Friday before Christmas. If she could successfully make a shot from the chalk-drawn three-point line on the school’s courtyard, everyone in her class would get to celebrate with hot chocolate.

Fitzpatrick, who also goes by Ms. Fitz, easily made the shot and her students couldn’t have been happier.

The moment was captured by a spectator and was shared to the school’s Facebook page on Sunday, Dec. 19.

In the 33-second video clip, dozens of students can be seen cheering Ms. Fitz on before she made her shot, which eventually turned into boisterous cheers once they realized that she had succeeded.

Little did Ms. Fitz’s class know she was a Division I NCAA athlete who played women’s basketball for Saint Joseph’s University (2013 to 2016) and Rutgers University (2017 to 2018). During her four seasons of play, Fitzpatrick played guard and faced her fair share of challenging high-pressure shots.

Fitzpatrick’s alma mater, Rutgers University, recognized her from the video, which has circulated on various social media platforms.

"We knew that follow-through looked familiar," the Rutgers women’s basketball account tweeted on Thursday. "Ms. Fitz was a Scarlet Knight! #GoRU!"

Fitzpatrick recently spoke with ESPN "SportsCenter" and told the news outlet that her students were shocked that she made the shot even though they know she likes basketball and has even played with them. Her class received their hot chocolate on Dec. 19 – the Monday before Christmas.

"I was so excited to have a hot chocolate party myself," Fitzpatrick told "SportsCenter."