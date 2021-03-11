A former Macy's in Vermont was converted into a high school — and it's making other students jealous

A closed-down Macy’s department store has been given new life as a high school in Vermont.

Burlington High School reopened for in-person learning inside the unconventional venue on March 4, several months after the school's usual facilities, at 52 Institute Road, were shuttered in fall 2020 after PCB contamination was detected by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

CDC COULD 'SOON' EASE SCHOOL DISTANCING GUIDELINES TO 3 FEET

Now students who have opted in to the school’s hybrid learning program are able to get in-person instruction a few days per week in a space that’s clean and interesting to look at, Interim Principal Lauren McBride told Fox News.

Classrooms feature much of the old Macy’s amenities and décor, including fitting room signage, cashier and customer service counters, and retired adverts from Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Levi’s.

It took $3.5 million to convert the space into a functional school, according to McBride. Not to mention moving into the building was a quicker transition and a more cost-effective option than renting trailers.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

BOY WRITES IN JOURNAL ABOUT MOM'S HOMESCHOOLING ATTEMPT DURING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: 'IT IS NOT GOING GOOD'

The 150,000-square-foot space was renovated in 10 weeks and bridges the gap between a department store and high school. Library books are kept on shelves that used to hold fine china, while a Michael Kors section has been turned into a staging area for distributing meals, which are cooked off-site and delivered to Burlington High School.

McBride anticipates students will be calling this Macy’s store home for at least three years.

In the meantime, students are hanging up their artwork and have even requested to decorate some of the walls with murals.

TEXAS SCHOOL UNDER FIRE FOR 'CHIVALRY' ASSIGNMENT, INSTRUCTING GIRLS TO 'OBEY' MALE STUDENTS

Burlington High School has also achieved viral fame for its unique reopening after student Miranda Ljung shared a brief tour on TikTok.

"I’ve been told that some students from other schools want to come here now after seeing the renovation," McBride noted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Currently, Burlington High School has around 900 students enrolled, with 100 choosing a remote learning option. The remainder are taking part in the school’s hybrid learning program, which has students attending in-person classes half the time.

Weekdays welcome about 400 students per day, which helps both the student body and staff social distance as the pandemic continues.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Burlington High School follows the cloth face mask mandate and health guidelines that have been set by the state of Vermont for COVID-19. Hand sanitizer dispensers and coronavirus safety precaution signs are posted throughout the school’s new home.



McBride adds that the best part of reopening is seeing how appreciative students are to reconnect with friends and teachers.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Macy’s did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.