Nutrition
For Independence Day, try these delicious, low-calorie dessert ideas

Try these 3 yummy dessert options for an after-meal treat on the 4th of July

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
This Independence Day weekend, after feasting on a full array of grilled and baked favorites, there’s only one way to complete a classic cookout: with a delicious low-calorie treat. 

This year, skip the creamy ice cream or fatty cakes (as much as you love them) — and enjoy something lighter, brighter and healthier.

Choosing low-calorie desserts to serve or enjoy after a big, festive dinner doesn't mean store-bought treats, either. 

4TH OF JULY QUIZ: HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW INDEPENDENCE DAY?

Instead, it's fun to prepare something delicious and fun from scratch.  

Get the kids to help, too.

The 43rd Annual Macy's 4th of July fireworks on July 4, 2019, in New York City.  

The 43rd Annual Macy's 4th of July fireworks on July 4, 2019, in New York City.   (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)

These three ideas for low-calorie treats are both tasty and refreshing. 

THIS 4TH OF JULY, YOU MAY SEE THOMAS JEFFERSON CHATTING IT UP WITH HIS FELLOW CITIZENS

Ice pops

Nothing says summer like fresh, light, easy-to-make ice pops.

And you can use whatever fruit or garnish you have on hand or desire.

There's almost nothing better than a delicious and fresh ice pop on a hot summer's day. 

There's almost nothing better than a delicious and fresh ice pop on a hot summer's day.  (Plateful)

Children enjoy the snack because it's fun and perfect for a summer dessert.

Adults will join in the fun, too — and appreciate the offering of something lighter than usual.

The great Paula Deen makes her Sunshine Fruit Pops with mandarin orange segments, orange juice and lemon juice! 

For a Fourth of July touch, use holiday-focused paper plates or some other decorative flourish.

4TH OF JULY: WHAT IS IT AND WHY DO WE CELEBRATE WITH FIREWORKS?

Fresh fruit cake 

Try arranging a cake made entirely of fresh fruit for a new spin on an old classic!

And feature the red, white and blue as much as you'd like.

Fresh mixed fruits are arrayed here. Layer some beautiful fruits and arrange in a cake-like fashion for a sweet summer's treat.

Fresh mixed fruits are arrayed here. Layer some beautiful fruits and arrange in a cake-like fashion for a sweet summer's treat.

Red, white and blue Jell-o

Make Jell-o as you always have — but spice it up with the 4th of July colors in one dish. 

You'll surprise and delight everyone.

This article was written by Fox News staff.