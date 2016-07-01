NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This Independence Day weekend, after feasting on a full array of grilled and baked favorites, there’s only one way to complete a classic cookout: with a delicious low-calorie treat.

This year, skip the creamy ice cream or fatty cakes (as much as you love them) — and enjoy something lighter, brighter and healthier.

Choosing low-calorie desserts to serve or enjoy after a big, festive dinner doesn't mean store-bought treats, either.

Instead, it's fun to prepare something delicious and fun from scratch.

Get the kids to help, too.

These three ideas for low-calorie treats are both tasty and refreshing.

Ice pops

Nothing says summer like fresh, light, easy-to-make ice pops.

And you can use whatever fruit or garnish you have on hand or desire.

Children enjoy the snack because it's fun and perfect for a summer dessert.

Adults will join in the fun, too — and appreciate the offering of something lighter than usual.

The great Paula Deen makes her Sunshine Fruit Pops with mandarin orange segments, orange juice and lemon juice!

For a Fourth of July touch, use holiday-focused paper plates or some other decorative flourish.

Fresh fruit cake

Try arranging a cake made entirely of fresh fruit for a new spin on an old classic!

And feature the red, white and blue as much as you'd like.

Red, white and blue Jell-o

Make Jell-o as you always have — but spice it up with the 4th of July colors in one dish.

You'll surprise and delight everyone.