Woman 'still suffering' after being knocked out by a cauliflower while grocery shopping

A grocery shopper in the United Kingdom was reportedly knocked unconscious after a discounted cauliflower fell on her head.

Sammi Mai, a resident of Kingston-upon-Thames, England, told GB News that she was recently browsing a discount rack at a Waitrose grocery store in Bath when the vegetable hit the back of her head.

"Suddenly a really large and heavy item fell down on the top of my head, and hit my head," the shopper recalled. "I fell and when I woke up, I was suffering [from a] concussion and was knocked out."

Cauliflowers tend to weigh around two pounds, and Mai says the brassica fell between four and six feet before hitting her head.

Mai later told the Sun that she is still experiencing a variety of symptoms – from neck pain to anxiety – and that the incident has had a damaging impact on her health. She said she is considering legal action against the chain.

"I was very unwell, and I’m still suffering and unable to work," Mai claimed. "I don’t know how the cauliflower fell but they should not store heavy, roundish items like that on the top shelf."

"The staff just put it back on the top shelf so they were not treating the incident seriously," she added.

Waitrose told Fox News Digital that they were aware of the situation and that the shopper received medical assistance at the time.

"Our customer was seen immediately by a trained first-aider at the time of the accident, and we are sorry to hear she is unwell," a company spokesperson said. "We take customer safety incredibly seriously and have thoroughly investigated this case – but will consider any new information she wishes to share with us."

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel told Fox News Digital that, though a significant brain injury is unlikely to have resulted from the incident, "anything is possible."

"A cauliflower is soft, and even falling four feet, it is unlikely that it would cause significant head trauma," Siegel explained. "Though again, anything is possible."

The physician also noted that neck pain and nausea are all symptoms of a blow to the head, even if a concussion was unlikely in the incident's circumstances. Siegel advised anyone suffering from a concussion to seek medical help.

"If you have headache, visual changes, dizziness, nausea, confusion, a concussion is possible following a blow to the head," he explained. "See a physician: if the symptoms are significant enough, it will require a CT or MRI."

"I would also decrease activity while having these symptoms."