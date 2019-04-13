Woman left with 'four eyebrows' after botched microblading procedure

A single mom has revealed that she was dumped after a botched microblading treatment left her with four eyebrows.

Jami Ledbetter was born without brows and was excited when her daughters bought her a Groupon voucher to get eyebrows semi-permanently tattooed on.

But the mom of three says she was too embarrassed to leave her home in Kansas City, after the discounted procedure went badly wrong in November 2018.

“I would never wish this on my worst enemy. What it’s done to my self-confidence, it’s been hard,” the 42-year-old told Fox 4 KC.

“I was devastated. I was even dating a guy, and he stopped dating me at that point.”

Ledbetter believed she was having a treatment performed by a "certified" microblader – a technique that involves tattooing someone’s eyebrows on with tiny needles or a small blade.

But the practice is unlicensed in Missouri.

Ledbetter was so appalled by the results of the cosmetic procedure she only went to work and food shopping for fear of anyone seeing her botched brows.

“It was pretty painful,” she said. “I tried to have a good attitude, but it burned a lot. It kind of felt bruised.”

The woman tried to conceal the eyebrows with makeup – but nothing worked.

She was eventually referred to Kara Gutierrez, a licensed tattoo artist who owns the salon Spot On Beauty in Lee's Summit. Gutierrez specializes in permanent cosmetics, including tattoo removal, and she was stunned when she saw Ledbetter's badly botched brows for the first time in February.

The unnamed woman who performed the original botched microblading is reportedly no longer in business.

