Woman claims botched nose, chin surgery left her with crooked mouth, drooling issues

A woman in China claims she paid nearly $6,000 for a nose job and a chin augmentation procedure that left her with a crooked mouth and drooling issues.

Huang Fuxiu, 26, claims she was offered a partnership at the Metic clinic in Changsha, but that she had to first undergo surgery at the facility, according to AsiaWire.

“I told them I was pretty enough already, but they said I needed to have surgery done there in order to be more convincing,” Fuxiu claims, according to AsiaWire.

Fuxiu claims that about two weeks after the surgery, her mouth began slanting and became progressively worse over time, to the point where she struggled to chew and had issues with drooling.

“I’m now too embarrassed to leave my house,” she told AsiaWire.

The clinic’s spokesperson, Pan Feng, told AsiaWire that while complications from the surgery are possible, he isn’t convinced that the surgeons are at fault, and has denied that Fuxiu was offered a partnership opportunity.

“There is, of course, a possibility that her condition was caused by the surgery. I don’t deny that,” Feng told AsiaWire. “But it’s also possible that she injected something else into her lips afterward, like Botox. If that’s the case, then this whole thing is a blatant scam.”

Fuxiu, who is currently fighting with the clinic to get her money back, said that she did get Botox once, but that it was years before her surgery. Health investigators are now looking into the case, including whether the clinic was licensed to treat Fuxiu with anesthesia.