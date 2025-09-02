Viral wellness trend has customers paying $130 for professional back scratches

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new wellness fad is raking in business in the Miami area: paying someone to lightly scratch your back, scalp and arms for pure relaxation.

"I think it's a very weird thing," Tomi Lahren said on "Outnumbered" on Aug. 29 in response to the trend.

"I guess good for them for making a business out of it, but why am I not surprised that something like this has gone viral on TikTok?"

ELITE AMERICANS SHELL OUT FOR 'BOAT-TOX' AND OTHER ON-DEMAND PERSONAL CARE SERVICES

The family-run Scratcher Girls brand bills itself as purveyors of "professional back scratching," operating a studio in Miami Gardens and a weekend booth at Hollywood’s Yellow Green Farmers Market.

The company calls itself the first of its kind and says clients come for "mood-enhancing scratch therapy."

Online booking shows pricing at $74.99 for 30 minutes and $129.99 for an hour; couples sessions run higher. Clients are asked to arrive clean, and staff can do a scalp check if "hair play" is requested.

IS YOUR MANICURE SAFE? CHEMICAL BANNED FROM NAIL SALONS FOR HEALTH DANGERS

"I think the criminal attorney in me just sees this as like, DNA transfer, and a whole lot of opportunity for other stuff," Emily Compagno joked as the hosts discussed their hesitation.

LOAD THE LAUNDRY, GRAB A BEER: INSIDE AMERICA'S LAUNDROMAT BARS

Part of the surge in popularity comes from social media. Scratcher Girls’ ASMR-style TikTok clips have pushed the niche service into the mainstream, sparking hundreds of thousands of followers and millions of likes, and turning the simple act of a soothing scratch into viral content.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) is a "previously unstudied sensory phenomenon," according to the National Institute of Health, in which individuals experience a tingling, static-like sensation in response to specific audio and visual stimuli.

"I will say, my boys, they have my mom scratch their back… they love it… they melt, they fall asleep," co-host Tiffany Smiley added as an example of the appeal.

"There is science that backs the dopamine release and what it does to, you know, your mental health and your relaxation," she added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Scratcher Girls, for its part, has leaned into demand with a summer tour schedule and regular market pop-ups, allowing people to "try before you buy."

The brand’s site touts "over 20 years of experience" and a mission built on gentle, calming touch.

MORE IN HEALTH NEWS

"I think the only people who should be scratching your back are your partner, your loved one, your parent — I don't think that's for anybody else to do," Lahren said.