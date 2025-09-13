Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Health

Trendy ‘cortisol cocktail’ could melt stress and pounds away, influencers claim

Medical experts question viral drink's health benefits spreading on social media

By Amy McGorry Fox News
close
England moves to ban energy drinks for children under 16 amid health concerns Video

England moves to ban energy drinks for children under 16 amid health concerns

The Active Life Program Dr. Austin Lake weighs in on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s MAHA agenda and England banning the sale of energy drinks to children under 16. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A trendy drink making the rounds on social media — dubbed the "cortisol cocktail" — is said to reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol in the body.

Influencers claim that the non-alcoholic concoction can help reduce stress, improve energy levels and shed excess pounds. 

The mocktail typically consists of coconut water, salt, sparkling water and orange juice, while other versions may include ingredients like magnesium powder or cream of tartar.  

COMMON HEART DRUG DOUBLES AS OFF-LABEL ANXIETY AID, DRIVING SURGE IN PRESCRIPTIONS

What is cortisol?

Cortisol is a hormone released by the adrenal glands on the kidneys. It typically spikes when a person is experiencing stressful conditions, helping them stay alert and providing them with energy to deal with the challenging situation, according to Cleveland Clinic’s website.

"Cortisol is an important hormone that is released when your body might be stressed, and is involved in glucose metabolism and reducing inflammation," Dr. Frederick Davis, interim vice chair of emergency medicine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, New York, told Fox News Digital.

Woman drinking cortisol cocktail

A trendy drink making the rounds on social media — dubbed the "cortisol cocktail" — is said to reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol in the body. (iStock)

The hormone also helps to regulate blood pressure, blood sugar and the sleep-wake cycle, and can also help to bolster the immune system, according to health experts.

While cortisol is important for survival, health problems can occur when there is too much or too little of the hormone in the body.

NOT DRINKING ENOUGH WATER FLOODS YOUR BODY WITH HARMFUL STRESS HORMONES

When the hormone is at a consistently high level, it can lead to inflammation and a weakened immune system, Cleveland Clinic stated, along with sleep issues, anxiety, high blood pressure, weight gain and fatigue. 

"Cortisol is not necessarily the enemy," Caroline Susie, a registered dietitian in Dallas, Texas, told Fox News Digital. Susie, a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, confirmed that cortisol is "essential to health" and "not inherently harmful unless it is chronically elevated or deficient."

What is a cortisol cocktail?

Rather than reaching for a glass of wine to unwind, social media influencers claim that this mocktail can reduce high cortisol levels, making them feel more relaxed and energetic — and, in some cases, helping them to lose weight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cortisol cocktail’s ingredients contain vitamin C, potassium, magnesium and sodium, which are nutrients that can be depleted due to stress.

"Cortisol is not necessarily the enemy."

Davis acknowledged the drink’s potential benefits.

"Ingredients like coconut water have a number of electrolytes, like magnesium, which is involved in muscle and nerve function as well as immune and cardiovascular health," Davis told Fox News Digital.

People toasting with cocktails

The mocktail typically consists of coconut water, salt, sparkling water and orange juice, while other versions may include ingredients like magnesium powder or cream of tartar. (iStock)

Other ingredients can help ensure proper hydration, the physician added.

Davis did warn, however, that when it comes to lowering cortisol levels, the social media posts may be misleading. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"While many of the components in these cocktails have indirect effects on reducing stress, there have yet to be direct studies to show its efficacy in cortisol reduction through this cocktail," he told Fox News Digital.  

Susie reiterated that although the drinks have some nutritional value, they’re not proven to significantly impact cortisol or stress — and they can be high in sugar or sodium. Individuals should "de-emphasize ‘cortisol balancing’ and focus on holistic wellness," she advised.

Healthy ways to relax

Rather than "chasing hormone-specific hacks," Susie said it is important to form foundational habits such as following a healthy diet, monitoring caffeine intake, exercising and prioritizing sleep hygiene.

Woman stressed at work

Cortisol typically spikes when a person is experiencing stressful conditions, helping them stay alert and providing them with energy to deal with the challenging situation, experts say. (iStock)

"Cortisol follows a circadian rhythm — peaking shortly after waking and tapering off at night. Disrupted sleep can throw this off," she told Fox News Digital.

The expert also suggested trying relaxation techniques, such as breathing exercises and other activities.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

"Meditation, yoga, time in nature, creative hobbies — all help shift the body from fight-or-flight to rest-and-digest," Susie said.

It is important to speak to a healthcare provider about persistent symptoms like fatigue, sleep issues, mood changes or weight fluctuations, she added.

Amy McGorry is a contributing health writer for Fox News Digital. Follow her on Twitter @amymcgorry.

Close modal

Continue