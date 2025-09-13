Trendy ‘cortisol cocktail’ could melt stress and pounds away, influencers claim

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A trendy drink making the rounds on social media — dubbed the "cortisol cocktail" — is said to reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol in the body.

Influencers claim that the non-alcoholic concoction can help reduce stress, improve energy levels and shed excess pounds.

The mocktail typically consists of coconut water, salt, sparkling water and orange juice, while other versions may include ingredients like magnesium powder or cream of tartar.

What is cortisol?

Cortisol is a hormone released by the adrenal glands on the kidneys. It typically spikes when a person is experiencing stressful conditions, helping them stay alert and providing them with energy to deal with the challenging situation, according to Cleveland Clinic’s website.

"Cortisol is an important hormone that is released when your body might be stressed, and is involved in glucose metabolism and reducing inflammation," Dr. Frederick Davis, interim vice chair of emergency medicine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, New York, told Fox News Digital.

The hormone also helps to regulate blood pressure, blood sugar and the sleep-wake cycle, and can also help to bolster the immune system, according to health experts.

While cortisol is important for survival, health problems can occur when there is too much or too little of the hormone in the body.

When the hormone is at a consistently high level, it can lead to inflammation and a weakened immune system, Cleveland Clinic stated, along with sleep issues, anxiety, high blood pressure, weight gain and fatigue.

"Cortisol is not necessarily the enemy," Caroline Susie, a registered dietitian in Dallas, Texas, told Fox News Digital. Susie, a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, confirmed that cortisol is "essential to health" and "not inherently harmful unless it is chronically elevated or deficient."

What is a cortisol cocktail?

Rather than reaching for a glass of wine to unwind, social media influencers claim that this mocktail can reduce high cortisol levels, making them feel more relaxed and energetic — and, in some cases, helping them to lose weight.

The cortisol cocktail’s ingredients contain vitamin C, potassium, magnesium and sodium, which are nutrients that can be depleted due to stress.

Davis acknowledged the drink’s potential benefits.

"Ingredients like coconut water have a number of electrolytes, like magnesium, which is involved in muscle and nerve function as well as immune and cardiovascular health," Davis told Fox News Digital.

Other ingredients can help ensure proper hydration, the physician added.

Davis did warn, however, that when it comes to lowering cortisol levels, the social media posts may be misleading.

"While many of the components in these cocktails have indirect effects on reducing stress, there have yet to be direct studies to show its efficacy in cortisol reduction through this cocktail," he told Fox News Digital.

Susie reiterated that although the drinks have some nutritional value, they’re not proven to significantly impact cortisol or stress — and they can be high in sugar or sodium. Individuals should "de-emphasize ‘cortisol balancing’ and focus on holistic wellness," she advised.

Healthy ways to relax

Rather than "chasing hormone-specific hacks," Susie said it is important to form foundational habits such as following a healthy diet, monitoring caffeine intake, exercising and prioritizing sleep hygiene.

"Cortisol follows a circadian rhythm — peaking shortly after waking and tapering off at night. Disrupted sleep can throw this off," she told Fox News Digital.

The expert also suggested trying relaxation techniques, such as breathing exercises and other activities.

"Meditation, yoga, time in nature, creative hobbies — all help shift the body from fight-or-flight to rest-and-digest," Susie said.

It is important to speak to a healthcare provider about persistent symptoms like fatigue, sleep issues, mood changes or weight fluctuations, she added.