Common heart drug doubles as off-label anxiety aid, driving surge in prescriptions

Beta blockers are quickly becoming the hot new drug to combat anxiety.

The medication, also known as propranolol, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 1967 for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, and is commonly used to treat high blood pressure.

Prescriptions for propranolol have risen 28% from 2020, according to global IQVIA data cited by The Wall Street Journal.

Celebrities have recently touted beta blockers' anti-anxiety capabilities.

At this year’s Academy Awards, actress Rachel Sennott shared this advice on the red carpet: "Take that beta blocker, girl. Swallow it down and lock in … Numb is in."

TV personality and "Giggly Squad" podcast co-host Paige DeSorbo has also been upfront about her experience with the drug, speaking openly about using beta blockers to cope with panic attacks on tour.

"I had my first real, legit panic attack," DeSorbo said in a September 2024 episode. "When I took a beta blocker and went out and did the show, I was completely fine."

What are beta blockers?

Dr. Daniel Amen, a psychiatrist, brain imaging specialist and founder of Amen Clinics in California, said in an interview with Fox News Digital that beta blockers are medications that "calm the body’s stress response."

In his own practice, Amen said he always starts with "natural techniques" to relieve stress and anxiety. This can include diaphragmatic breathing, meditation, hypnosis and mindfulness.

"But sometimes, your nervous system still overrides your best coping strategies," he noted. "That’s where beta blockers can be incredibly helpful."

The pill works by blocking the effects of adrenaline, which then lowers heart rate, steadies breathing and reduces physical anxiety symptoms, including racing thoughts, shaky hands and a pounding heart.

"Used responsibly, beta blockers are an effective, low-risk tool that helps many people live calmer, more confident lives."

"When your body thinks you’re under attack, beta blockers help quiet the ‘false alarms’ going off in your nervous system," Amen said.

"They don’t sedate you or cloud your thinking," he said. "Instead, they give you back control over your body, so your mind can catch up."

"For many people, they’re like hitting the ‘pause’ button on the fight-or-flight response, so you can think more clearly and perform at your best."

The psychiatrist added that beta blockers are also commonly used for migraines, tremors, heart rhythm issues and to protect the heart after a cardiovascular event.

Potential side effects

Amen pointed out that beta blockers do not cause cravings or withdrawals like other anti-anxiety medications.

Amen emphasized that some people may feel more tired at first, but this side effect usually abates.

People with asthma, diabetes or certain heart conditions should consult their doctor before trying this medication, as different types of beta blockers may be better suited for certain individuals.

"You shouldn’t stop them suddenly if you’ve been taking them daily," Amen cautioned. "Tapering is safest."

Beta blockers are considered "very safe, well-tolerated and non-addictive" for most people when prescribed "thoughtfully," according to the doctor.

Amen often prescribes beta blockers as a "first-line medication" for those with performance anxiety, public speaking fears or other circumstances that involve physical anxiety.

"For the right person, beta blockers can be life-changing," he noted. "I’ve seen them help people give TED talks, pass board exams, sing on stage and walk into big life moments with confidence … When you quiet the body, you free the brain to work at its best."

The doctor said he welcomes the recent celebrity endorsements for beta blockers, as anxiety is "one of the most common mental health challenges today."

"Beta blockers are finally getting credit as a simple, safe option that can make a big difference," he said.

Amen stressed, however, that beta blockers are not "magic pills," and that they work best when combined with healthy coping strategies, like using breathing techniques, changing toxic thought patterns and eating a brain-healthy diet.