Teen beats coronavirus after allegedly facing 1% chance of survival

A 16-year-old Arkansas teen who at one point was reportedly given just a 1% chance of survival has recovered from the coronavirus after a two-week ICU stay.

“There was a 99% chance she was not going to survive, which as a parent, that’s hard to listen to,” Donald Tucker, Camden Tucker’s father, told THV11.com.

Camden’s ordeal began on Sept. 19 when she had multiple seizures and went into cardiac arrest while on a fishing trip with her family, THV11.com reported.

She was transported to a nearby hospital where she was diagnosed with coronavirus, and then transferred to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, according to the report.

“Once at ACH, we found out the COVID caused myocarditis which is an inflammation in her heart,” Donald Tucker wrote in an Oct. 14 Facebook post. “The cardiac arrest caused her to have seizures.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is actively investigating short and long-term health effects of COVID-19 infection, including the association between the virus and heart conditions.

“Heart conditions associated with COVID-19 include inflammation and damage to the heart muscle itself, known as myocarditis or inflammation of the covering of the heart, known as pericarditis,” the CDC previously stated. “These conditions can occur by themselves or in combination. Heart damage may be an important part of severe disease and death from COVID-19, especially in older people with underlying illness.”

However, the health agency has acknowledged that risk of heart damage may extend to young adults with COVID-19, including athletes.

“Severe heart damage has occurred in young, healthy people, but is rare,” the CDC stated. “There may be more cases of mild effects of COVID-19 on the heart that can be diagnosed with special imaging tests, including in younger people with mild or minimal symptoms; however, the long-term significance of these mild effects on the heart are unknown.”

Her father told the news outlet that Camden is an active dancer with no underlying health conditions, but that didn’t prevent her from spending 14 days in the hospital’s ICU. She was reportedly in a coma for just shy of a week.

Slowly, she started making a recovery that doctors were calling miraculous, according to the family.

“I just didn’t even know I was doing anything that was worth saying I was a miracle,” she told the news outlet, adding that she has no recollection of the two weeks she spent in the hospital.

Donald Tucker said he shared his daughter’s plight on Facebook because he wants people to understand the risk of coronavirus.

“She still has a ways to go in regards to stamina, her voice healing and memory,” Tucker wrote. “Our family can never thank you all enough for the prayers and overwhelming show of support you each have shown my sweet girl and our family.”

According to the state’s health department, Arkansas currently has 7,796 active cases of the novel coronavirus. Of those cases, 676 are hospitalized, with 94 on ventilators.