Single mom in need of second kidney transplant relying on faith to find donor

A Georgia mother who said she has relied on her faith to get her through several health crises is hoping that a second donor will step forward to provide a life-saving kidney after the first transplant failed.

Carol Williams was diagnosed with stage 2 kidney disease in 2015 and found out her donated organ was failing just months after her 2016 transplant. Currently she requires 10 hours per day on home dialysis, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

GRAPHIC PHOTO: BOY IMPALED BY TREE WALKED SISTER HOME BEFORE COLLAPSING, FAMILY SAYS

She said she hopes someone sees her story and is willing to give her the “gift of life.”

“Doctors have said, ‘No, she won’t live through the night,’ but God said, ‘Yes,’ and I’m still here,” the single mom of two told the news outlet.

Williams, who was a pediatric nurse before her illness caused her to stop working and left her partially blind, is currently working with the Emory Transplant Center. She said a living donor is her best bet at regaining her health.

MOM CLAIMS POPULAR TOY TOOK DAYS TO UNTANGLE FROM DAUGHTER'S HAIR

“I just need someone to donate life – donate life,” she told Fox 5 Atlanta. “This is my cry for help – for someone to see this story and say, ‘Hey let her be here to see her son graduate, let her be here to see her daughter get married and have kids.’”

Williams said that she is on a fixed income, and her medical bills and cost of prescriptions are causing the family to make sacrifices.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I make do with the little bit that I have, but sometimes you know there’s things we have to do without just to get the prescription needed, or just to get the gas to get to the dialysis clinic,” she said. “It can be rough.”