Perdue Foods recalls 31,000 pounds of chicken

Perdue Foods LLC, a leading American food producer, is recalling nearly 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may have been contaminated.

Announcing the recall this week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says some of their chicken products may have contained pieces of bone and other materials not normally found in the food brand.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service and Perdue Foods uncovered the problem after they received numerous complaints, according to a FSIS news release

PERDUE FOODS RECALLS CHICKEN NUGGETS OVER FOOD-ALLERGY LABELING ERROR

The recalled items are from the Perdue's "Simply Smart Organics" and "Chef Quick" lines, which include refrigerated chicken nuggets, strips, and tenders.

The FSIS says the products below were produced on March 21, 2019, and many of them had a use date of May 20, 2019.

11.2 oz. plastic trays containing “Perdue Simply Smart Organics breaded chicken breast tenders – Gluten Free” with a “use by May 20 2019” and upc bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.

12 oz. plastic trays containing “Perdue Simply Smart Organics breaded chicken breast nuggets – whole grain” with a “use by May 20 2019” and upc bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.

12 oz. plastic trays containing “Perdue Simply Smart Organics breaded chicken breast strips – whole grain” with a “use by May 20 2019” and upc bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik breaded chicken tenders, boneless tender shaped chicken breast patties with rib meat” with case code 22143 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik chicken breast strips strip shaped breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat” with case code 77265 on the label.

There have been no confirmed reports of health incidents associated with eating the products, but the FSIS is worried that some of the items may still be in consumers' freezers. Customers who purchased the chicken are urged not to eat it and the FSIS says anyone worried after ingesting the products in question should contact a health care provider.

PERDUE RECALLS GLUTEN-FREE CHICKEN NUGGETS AFTER REPORTS OF WOOD IN PRODUCT

The items, which shipped to retail locations nationwide, have the establishment number "EST. P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection

The FSIS says it conducts recall checks to make sure companies notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make sure the product is no longer available in stores. The retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.

Perdue Farms currently has 7 percent of the chicken market in the U.S. behind Pilgrim's Pride and Tyson Foods.