Parents send college kids back to school with Narcan to combat overdoses

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For many college students, back-to-school prep isn’t just about dorm decor and classroom supplies — a growing number of parents are reportedly sending their kids back to school with Narcan.

Narcan is a popular brand name for naloxone, a medication that can quickly reverse an opioid overdose.

Once a prescription medication, it is now available over the counter for anywhere from $40 to $80, according to industry sources.

SUPPLEMENT SOLD AT GAS STATIONS SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AS PEOPLE REPORT ADDICTION SYMPTOMS

In a TikTok video shared on a Wednesday episode of "Outnumbered," a mother detailed the "college health kit" she made for her daughter to take to college.

"If anyone is ever at a party, or if anyone is in the dorm and has an overdose, it's probably good to throw in some Narcan," she said, holding up the nasal spray.

The "Outnumbered" hosts discussed the potential risks of students administering Narcan.

A recent article in the BU School of Public Health reported that few college students actually know how to administer the nasal spray, said Molly Line, Fox News correspondent.

"And this huge comprehensive study was done a few years ago, and it talked about [how] just 15% or so could actually administer it effectively and be able to reverse the actual effects of the opioids in the case," she continued.

"You need to be aware before you make those choices of putting something up your nose or in your mouth."

Line also noted that some students could be concerned about being held responsible in the event of an overdose.

"Some universities have put in place what's called a ‘good samaritan policy’ … in the event of someone having a drug overdose or alcohol issues, it’s OK to step in and to do something," she said.

DEADLY DRUG STRONGER THAN FENTANYL SPREADS RAPIDLY ACROSS THE AMERICAS, EXPERTS WARN

Harris Faulker noted that some parents wouldn't choose for their children to receive Narcan.

"Maybe they would want somebody to call 911 first," she said. "I know you don't have a lot of time for a fentanyl, for example, overdose, but maybe your choice would be, no, you don't empower the kids to do this. You have somebody on hand who's a pro."

Paul Mauro, a Fox News contributor, said he supports college kids taking Narcan back to school, "just because the stakes are so high. You have people who could die … in seconds."

He also pointed out that most college students are 18 and can make their own decisions.

"You can go fight in a war. You can do all kinds of other stuff. Let's not infantilize them. Go out, be an adult now. These are the metrics. These are things you need to worry about. Go forth and make your own choices."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Emily Compagno noted that the U.S. has been "totally afflicted" by fentanyl poisonings.

"This isn't our college anymore. This isn't a Bud Light in a bottle anymore. Things could get really scary," she said. "So you need to be aware before you make those choices of putting something up your nose or in your mouth."

Kayleigh McEnany reiterated that "the stakes are so high and Narcan saves lives," calling it a "miracle drug."

"Obviously, we also need to continue fighting the fentanyl and opioid crisis," she said. "We need to fight the cause of these overdoses."

"Education and honest information about substance abuse is prevention."

The panelists also noted that on some campuses, there will be people who are trained to use Narcan, and there could even be dispensers in dorms.

Mell McCracken, a certified alcohol and drug counselor and also executive director of No Matter What Recovery in Los Angeles, said he has seen more parents focusing on safety and education when it comes to substance use.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"This kind of open dialogue is prevention, and has already shown real benefits in addressing the opioid crisis," he told Fox News Digital. "Narcan saves lives."

McCracken recommends that kids and parents receive Narcan training, which is "very simple, accessible and straightforward."

"Kids and parents can complete a short, five-minute online course to learn how to administer it correctly," he said.

"It is very low-risk, especially compared to the risk of not giving it during an overdose," he went on. "If someone isn’t actually overdosing on opioids, giving Narcan won’t hurt them."

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

The expert said he does not believe that talking to kids about Narcan encourages substance use.

"If anything, education and honest information about substance abuse is prevention," he added. "It’s these conversations that save lives."