HEALTH

OneBlood issues urgent call to blood donors after cyber attack

OneBlood said its network security has been compromised in a ransomware attack

Chris Pandolfo
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A blood donation service that partners with more than 300 hospitals in the southeast has suffered a ransomware attack that significantly reduced its capacity, according to a news release. 

OneBlood, a nonprofit blood center, said it is working with cybersecurity specialists, along with federal, state and local law enforcement, to respond to a "ransomware event" impacting its software system. 

"OneBlood takes the security of our network extremely seriously.  Our team reacted quickly to assess our systems and began an investigation to confirm the full nature and scope of the event," said Susan Forbes, OneBlood senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations.

"Our comprehensive response efforts are ongoing and we are working diligently to restore full functionality to our systems as expeditiously as possible." 

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DONATING BLOOD DURING RED CROSS MONTH

A back side view of the OneBlood donation bus

A mobile blood donation bus operated by OneBlood. (Jeff Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The nonprofit said its centers remain operational and continue to collect, test and distribute blood to hospitals, but at a significantly reduced capacity.  

"We have implemented manual processes and procedures to remain operational. Manual processes take significantly longer to perform and impacts inventory availability," said Forbes.

"In an effort to further manage the blood supply, we have asked the more than 250 hospitals we serve to activate their critical blood shortage protocols and to remain in that status for the time being." 

YOUNG GIRL SURVIVES CANCER THANKS TO LITTLE SISTER'S LIFESAVING DONATION: ‘A PERFECT MATCH’

The Oneblood organization Big Red Bus in Deland, Florida

OneBlood's Big Red Bus is ubiquitous at blood drives across the southeastern United States. (Peter Titmuss/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The ransomware attack has created an urgent need for blood donations at OneBlood's operational centers, the nonprofit shared in a call to action. The group said all blood types are needed, but specifically requested O positive, O negative and platelet donations.

Blood centers across the country are also donating blood and platelets to OneBlood, and the AABB Disaster Task Force is coordinating national resources to assist with additional blood products being sent to OneBlood, according to the news release.

BLOOD CANCER AWARENESS: COMMON TYPES, SIGNS AND TREATMENT OPTIONS

People wait in line to give blood at a OneBlood donation center in Orlando, Florida

People wait to donate blood at the OneBlood center on June 13, 2016 in Orlando, Florida, following a mass shooting at a gay nightclub. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"The blood supply cannot be taken for granted. The situation we are dealing with is ongoing. If you are eligible to donate, we urge you to please make an appointment to donate as soon as possible," said Forbes.

OneBlood provides safe, available and affordable blood to 355 hospitals in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, according to its website. 

The nonprofit operates more than 90 donor centers and its fleet of 250 Big Red Bus bloodmobiles are a familiar sight at blood drives throughout the southeastern United States. 

Founded in 2012 when three independent Florida blood centers merged, OneBlood has grown to become the second-largest blood center in the United States. The nonprofit distributes more than 1 million blood products to hospitals annually. 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.