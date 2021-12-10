Omicron in the US: More states find COVID-19 variant cases

More states found cases of the omicron coronavirus variant on Thursday.

In Virginia, health officials reported the first case in an adult resident of the northwestern part of the state.

In a news release, the Virginia Department of Health said the individual had no history of international travel, but did have a history of domestic travel during the exposure period.

The person's condition was not released.

Iowa health officials also confirmed the state's first omicron case on Thursday, involving an unvaccinated person under the age of 18 who lives in eastern Iowa's Black Hawk County.

The individual has no symptoms, but their family sought testing due to travel exposure.

More than a third of Iowans remain unvaccinated and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says 57.5% of the population is fully vaccinated.

"There is emerging evidence that a booster dose of vaccine offers protection against omicron, which is great news," Iowa Department of Public Health interim Director Kelly Garcia said in a statement. "Vaccinated Iowans who have not yet received a booster should do so as soon as possible."

The first omicron case in Michigan was identified Thursday in a Kent County resident, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services and Kent County Health Department.

The adult was fully vaccinated but had not yet received a booster dose.

"We are concerned, although not surprised, about the discovery of the omicron variant in Michigan," Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state health agency, said. "We continue to urge Michiganders ages 5 and up to get vaccinated and continue participating in measures we know slow the spread of the virus."

Omicron has now been detected in more than 20 states across the country.

In Georgia, state health officials have found a sign that omicron is spreading locally.

On Thursday, the Department of Public Health said it had confirmed a case of the variant in an unvaccinated Atlanta-area resident who had not traveled abroad recently.

Georgia's two previous cases had involved recent international travel.

The infected person reportedly has mild symptoms and is isolating at home.

Echoing statements made by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, the department noted that the delta variant still makes up 99% of cases detected in Georgia. Delta also makes up more than 99% of cases in the U.S.

Scientists are working to determine how easily the variant spreads compared to others, whether it can cause more severe illness and whether it can evade immune protection and COVID-19 vaccines.

In a Thursday interview, Walensky said cases of omicron have been mostly mild so far.

CDC officials said one person was hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.