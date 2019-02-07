North Carolina UPS driver says following 'gut feeling' may have saved man's life

A North Carolina UPS driver said he had a "gut feeling" something was wrong when he noticed a customer along his usual route hadn't picked up a package he had dropped off days earlier.

Todd Holland was prepared to deliver another parcel to the elderly man's Ashe County home Tuesday — four days after his previous drop-off. But instead of just leaving the item in front of the door, Holland was determined to make a serious effort to get in touch with the customer to ensure he was alright.

“I started beating on the door, hollering his name, calling the house again,” Holland told WXII 12.

Desperate, Holland turned the man's doorknob, and to his surprise, it opened.

“So I opened the door and stuck my head in. That’s when I saw him, laying in the floor," he explained to the news station.

"God has got a plan for everything and it was his plan for me to find him [Tuesday]." — Todd Holland

Realizing the man was suffering a medical emergency, Holland quickly dialed 911 and waited for help to arrive. It's unclear how the man, who has not been identified, is currently doing but Holland said he's making sure to keep a close eye on the man's home while he recovers in a local hospital.

Holland said he's glad he followed his instinct and didn't just walk away that day, though he wishes he could have gotten to the man sooner.

“God has got a plan for everything and it was his plan for me to find him [Tuesday]," he said.

The delivery man said he has since used the story as a cautionary tale for fellow mailmen.

“I told [my coworkers] if you realize and get a gut feeling that something is wrong — check it out. It probably is," he recalled, adding that a mailman may be the only one to check on those who don't have relatives or friends nearby.