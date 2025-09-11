Expand / Collapse search
Fox News' Eric Shawn reveals cancer and respiratory illness from 9/11 toxic dust

48,000 people have now reported 9/11-related cancers, per CDC data

By Khloe Quill Fox News
Eric Shawn reflects on 24 years since 9/11, cancer from Ground Zero dust exposure Video

Fox News' Eric Shawn reports on the staggering rise in 9/11-linked cancer diagnoses from Ground Zero, including his own recent diagnosis from covering the terrorist attacks 24 years ago.

On the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11th attacks, Fox News correspondent Eric Shawn reported live on Fox & Friends from Lower Manhattan, where survivors, families, first responders and public officials gathered to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost. 

During the segment, Shawn revealed he himself suffers from 9/11-related cancer.

"I have two different diagnoses under the World Trade Center Program," he revealed, referencing the federal program that provides monitoring and treatment for survivors, responders and others directly affected in New York, at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

TUNNEL TO TOWERS COMMEMORATES 9/11 WITH MORTGAGES FOR HEROES, NATIONAL STEEL JOURNEY

"It is hard to believe that it has been nearly a quarter of a century since that day, when radical Islamic terrorism attacked the very heart of our city and our country," Shawn said.

"It is a philosophy that basically hates our principles, our freedoms, what our nation stands for. That has not diminished — and today, again, we all gather here to remember what was lost."

Eric Shawn discloses cancer diagnosis from 9/11

Fox News' Eric Shawn disclosed his cancer diagnosis and bronchitis issues related to 9/11 toxic dust exposure. (David Surowiecki/Getty Images; Fox News)

The tragedy extends far beyond that day, he emphasized.

"While 2,977 people were murdered here that day, the number who have died from 9/11-related illnesses has increased from the toxic dust that was released," Shawn said.

 "We’re all in this together."

According to CDC data, 48,000 people have now reported 9/11-related cancers, with nearly 10,000 diagnoses in just the past year. 

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2001, US EXPERIENCES THE WORST TERRORIST ATTACK IN AMERICAN HISTORY

More than 3,700 first responders have died since 9/11, including 2,300 who had cancer. The Fire Department of the City of New York has been hit especially hard, with 409 of its members lost to post-9/11 illnesses.

Smoke pours from the World Trade Center

"While 2,977 people were murdered here that day, the number who have died from 9/11 related illnesses has increased from the toxic dust that was released," Shawn said. (Robert Giroux/Getty Images)

For Shawn, the statistics are deeply personal, as he suffers from both respiratory issues and cancer directly related to the attacks. But, he says, he is one of the lucky ones.

"I think of all those who were killed that day and those who continue to suffer because of that philosophy — that is not diminished. We have to condemn it. We have to despise it. You will never forget."

Views of the 9/11 Memorial in the financial district of lower Manhattan, New York at the site of World Trade Center.

"If you were below Canal Street, basically, you were exposed to the dust," Shawn said. (iStock)

The health impact reaches far beyond first responders, Shawn said. 

"If you were below Canal Street, basically, you were exposed to the dust. I was here reporting on it. That’s what happened with me. I mean, I’m very, very lucky. I think of all those who are suffering much greater … I’ve lost a few friends from this, of course."

Shawn's own diagnosis came decades later, in the form of a bronchitis-related respiratory issue and then a cancer diagnosis just this year.

"Back then, I remember thinking, maybe in 20, 30 years later I’ll get something. Well, here it is, 24 years."

Shawn emphasized the importance of coming together as a nation: "We’re all in this together. I mean, we are. We are all in it together."

Khloe Quill is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health. 

