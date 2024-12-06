The 6 most common headache types — and when to see a doctor

Headaches are one of the most common medical conditions, with 96% of people having at least one in their lifetime, according to Cleveland Clinic.

About 40% of people globally experience what are known as "tension headaches" and about 10% suffer from migraines, the same source noted.

There are more than 150 different types of headaches, ranging from a mild annoyance to debilitating pain.

For some, headaches can be wrongly diagnosed.

Actress Ashley Judd recently shared her story on Instagram how her "epic headaches" went misdiagnosed for eight years.

"For those eight miserable years I had been treated, at some of our finest medical institutions, with medication for a type of headache that I do not have," she posted on Instagram in October.

Her doctors eventually diagnosed her headaches as status migrainosus, which is a migraine attack that lasts longer than 72 hours.

What is a headache?

A headache is a pain in the head, neck or face that is often described as a sensation of pressure that varies in location, frequency and severity, according to the National Institutes of Health.

"Headaches are one of the most common symptoms experienced by many people, often brushed off as just a minor inconvenience," Dr. Fred Cohen, assistant professor of medicine and neurology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, told Fox News Digital.

They are divided into two main categories – primary, caused by overactivity or dysfunction in the pain-sensitive areas of the head, or secondary, where an underlying medical condition causes the pain, Cleveland Clinic adds.

Certain types of headaches may be a sign of a more serious condition, such as a brain tumor or aneurysm, especially if the pain is sudden or severe, according to Cohen.

"This highlights the importance of a thorough evaluation to differentiate between primary headaches and secondary causes, ensuring appropriate treatment and management," he noted.

6 common types of headaches

The three most common types are tension headaches, migraines and cluster headaches, according to Cohen.

1. Tension headaches

"Tension headaches are among the most frequent types and are what most people consider a typical ‘headache,’" Cohen said.

Many describe the pain as a tight band around the head, often caused by stress and muscle tension.

Treatment typically focuses on addressing the underlying causes, such as reducing stress or doing physical therapy, but prescription medications may be used if the headaches are frequent, Cohen noted.

2. Migraines

Migraines disproportionately affect women – up to 18% in the U.S. — and are the leading cause of disability among females aged 18 to 50 globally, research has shown.

"Migraine is considered a neurological disease , with multiple stages during an attack," Cohen said.

People may experience warning symptoms right before the headache, such as excessive yawning, increased hunger or tearing of the eyes.

"Some individuals also experience aura, a neurological phenomenon that can include visual disturbances — like zig-zag lights or blind spots — or sensory changes, like tingling or numbness," Cohen pointed out.

Migraine causes a "severe throbbing or pounding headache with light or sound sensitivity and sometimes nausea," noted Dr. Timothy A. Collins, chief of the Division of Headache and Pain at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina.

These symptoms typically last anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour, but migraine pain can last longer — from four hours to three days, Cohen noted.

A status migrainous is a migraine attack that lasts longer than 72 hours.

When attacks last longer than this, it is known as "status migrainosus," which is what Judd experienced.

"Unfortunately, many people mistake migraine for ‘regular headaches,’ and are unaware of the many effective treatment options available, including daily medications, supplements, monthly injections and even Botox injections," Cohen told Fox News Digital.

3. Cluster headaches

Cluster headaches, which are rare, cause severe, overwhelming pain around one eye multiple times a day. The condition is "very disabling," according to Collins.

The sharp pain is combined with eye redness, tearing, facial flushing and nasal congestion.

The pain can be so intense that it can be mistaken for a brain aneurysm, Cohen noted.

"Cluster headaches usually last from 15 minutes to three hours and tend to occur in cycles lasting days or weeks," he said.

Cluster headaches are commonly misdiagnosed as migraines.

The main difference between the two is that cluster headaches tend to occur in cycles, while many patients with migraines have headaches for a few days in a row once a month, Collins said.

Treatment options for cluster headaches include medications to abort an attack and preventive therapies to reduce the frequency of cycles, according to Cohen.

4. Rebound headaches

People with headaches often take over-the-counter (OTC) medications , like acetaminophen or ibuprofen, to "abort" the headache, according to Healthline.

But experts caution that frequent use of these medications may lead to more frequent headaches by causing withdrawal symptoms when they are not taken, the same source noted.

People may also get a headache if they consume large amounts of caffeine and then suddenly miss their morning coffee or quit the drug suddenly.

5. Sinus headaches

Sinus congestion from allergies or an infection may cause pain that is localized around the front of the head in the sinuses, according to Healthline.

The pain typically goes away after the sinus congestion is resolved.

6. Exertion headaches

Intense physical activity can trigger this type of headache by increasing blood flow to the brain, per Healthline.

The symptoms usually go away within minutes to hours, but if they last more than several hours or have never been experienced before, it’s best to get checked out by a doctor, experts advise.

When to see a doctor

"Normal" headaches do not cause loss of consciousness, confusion, slurred speech or weakness in one arm or leg, all of which could be a sign of a stroke, experts say.

People who experience any of the following warning signs should see a health care provider immediately or call 911 to rule out a more serious medical condition.

- Worst headache of your life

- Headache that has abrupt change in severity or comes on suddenly

- Headache with vision problems (such as double vision)

- Fainting or loss of consciousness with a headache

- Fever and stiff neck associated with nausea and vomiting with headache

- Headache after head injury

- Headache right after weightlifting, exercise or sexual activity

