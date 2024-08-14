'I feel a migraine coming on, what can I do right away?': Ask a doctor

People who suffer from migraines — one out of every seven people globally, statistics show — know that time is of the essence.

When the first signs and symptoms appear, taking quick action can help stop the headache in its tracks — while failing to take those steps can result in a potentially debilitating episode.

People who live with migraines often suffer from daily anxiety about when the next migraine will hit, or whether it will interrupt work or other plans, noted Dr. Robert Cuyler, a psychologist in Houston, Texas, who specializes in chronic headaches.

RED WINE HEADACHES COULD BE CAUSED BY THIS INTRIGUING CULPRIT, STUDY FINDS

"That anxiety can actually lead to worsened symptoms for people whose migraines are accelerated by heightened stress levels," he said.

Experts agree that finding a calm, quiet and dark environment can be helpful.

"This can help reduce the sensory overload, especially visual, that is often associated with migraine onset," said Dr. Robert Cuyler, a psychologist in Houston, Texas, who specializes in chronic headache.

HEADS UP ON MIGRAINES AS EXPERT REVEALS TIPS FOR FINDING RELIEF FROM 'DEBILITATING' HEADACHES

Breathwork can also be helpful, he advised.

"Calming breathing exercises can be particularly beneficial in quieting the anxiety that frequently accompanies migraine pain ," said Cuyler, who is also chief clinical officer of Freespira, a Washington company that makes an FDA-cleared treatment for panic attacks and PTSD symptoms.

"This not only helps in immediate symptom management, but it can also have a direct impact on future situations."

Other potentially helpful actions include applying temperature therapy with hot or cold compresses or sipping a caffeinated drink, according to Mayo Clinic.

ASK A DOCTOR: 'IS IT DANGEROUS TO CRACK MY NECK OR BACK?'

While some people find relief in medications — including over-the-counter pain relievers and prescription drugs — Cuyler emphasized the power of the mind-body connection in controlling migraines.

"When a migraine strikes, people understandably run to the medicine cabinet — but it's also essential to consider the emotional load of chronic headaches," he said.

"Addressing the psychological aspects of migraines is an often overlooked tool that can greatly help a person’s ability to cope with and potentially reduce the toll of these debilitating headaches."

It can also be helpful to remind yourself that it’s just a temporary condition, according to Cuyler.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The pain will eventually pass, and ordinary life will be possible again," he said.

"This approach can help reduce that anxiety and promote a sense of control, which is vital when dealing with the often unpredictable nature of migraines."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Cuyler also recommended reflecting on the positive events or situations you’ve avoided out of fear of a migraine.

"We know that avoidance can ‘shrink’ your life and increase isolation, loneliness and eventually even depression ."

It can also be helpful to keep a migraine diary, recording any potential triggers when headaches occur.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews/health